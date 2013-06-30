This is when it is okay to use the word gay.

By ALEX BRUCE-SMITH

Okay. Hands up. Who’s ever used the word “gay” to describe something that wasn’t of a homosexual nature?

For example, I could look out the window right now, see the torrential rain currently flooding Sydney, and say: “Ugh, that rain is so gay.” Er, except that it’s not. It’s wet and frustrating and the reason my hair is a complete frizzball right now, but it’s not gay.

Our community has slipped into this bad offensive habit of using “gay” to describe anything we don’t like. An early morning workout. A friend bailing on drinks. Your mother-in-law. (Unless, of course, she actually is gay, in which case the same rules don’t apply.)

So if you need it (and let’s be honest, loads of us need it), here’s a cheeky refresher course on when it’s okay and when it’s not okay to say “gay”.

Image via The Upworthy. Click through to see the rest.

Go on, confess: are you guilty of using the word gay to describe things that are very much not gay?