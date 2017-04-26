A former Bachelor star is behind bars after a deadly car crash.

A former star of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in the US has been arrested and charged after he left the scene of a fatal accident in his native Iowa.

Chris Soules – who was a fan favourite during Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette, and who later appeared as the Bachelor during the show’s 19th season in 2015 – was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing the driver.

According to police records, the 35-year-old rear-ended a tractor-trailer with his ute around 8:20pm on Monday, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

The driver of the John Deere tractor was transported to a hospital, but later died. Their identity has not yet been released.

It's alleged Chris then fled the scene of the accident.

The New York Post reports the reality star was taken into police custody around 1am after a witness to the crash identified him and notified police.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.