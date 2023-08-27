8 of the most mind-blowing, unlikely celebrity friendships of all time.

Some celebrity BFFs, like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, for example, just make sense.

Others? Not so much. It turns out that in celebrity land, there are endless examples of friendships so bizarre they’ll leave you wondering if they are just punking us all.

Such as:

1. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been friends for 30 years, with Aniston describing their relationship in a 2023 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She said he usually gives her a ribbing about her dating life — "It's, 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating. 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?'" — while she loves to "take care of him".

In a new Wall Street Journal interview, Aniston said Sandler and his wife Jackie send her flowers every Mother's Day.

In a series of interviews in the past couple of years, Aniston has spoken about her discomfort with longtime pregnancy rumours following her over the years and that she spent a long time "trying to get pregnant".

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

2. Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

Turns out these two have more in common than just being exes of Britney Spears.

Brit dated JT from 1999-2002 and was married to K-Fed from 2004-2007. So I guess they can talk about that… and compare dance moves? IDK, but whatever they DO talk about, it's enough to make them perfect golf buddies, apparently.

In 2015, Federline told US Weekly they were 'cool'.

"We're cool. Me and J are. I actually just went to his last show in Vegas and hung out with him, got to see a lot of old friends," he said.

"We’ve actually — guys that work with him have worked with us and still work with me, still to this day. You know everybody, you're friends with everybody. And yeah, me and J are cool... My best friend is his choreographer so we have mutual friends, and I mean, we've gone out golfing, we've hung out. You get older, you grow up, and you realise that was just a time in your life. Sh*t happens."

Weird, right?

3. David Beckham and Snoop Dogg.

Did you expect Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to make the list? Fair. But at this point, those two have been joint at the hip for so long that we've come to expect nothing less.

So, enter another odd Snoop friendship: with David Beckham.

It seems weird, but (kinda?) makes sense when you realise Mr Posh and Snoop starred together in a 2012 Adidas ad called The Cautionary Tale of Ebenezer Snoop.

Apparently, they are such good pals that Becks even taught Snoop's kids how to play soccer.

4. 50 Cent and Bette Midler.

Wait, what?

Bette Midler is a global treasure known as The Divine Miss M, while Fiddy bought us absolute bangers like Candy Shop and P.I.M.P.

So, uh, they come from different worlds. But they really heart each other. They met when they both volunteered for the New York Restoration Project charity. Bette's even been quoted as saying: "He's one of the newest members of our tribe. He's really made my life worth living."

They're also posted a fair few throwback pics of each other on social media over the years, and Midler even entertained the idea of a collab, saying "I really can't rap, but I'd like to sing in the background on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin,'" which might be the best celeb quote ever?!

5. Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong Un.

According to Rodman, Kim Jong Un isn't an evil dictator at all – he's an "awesome guy". Okey dokey.

The NBA star has visited his bud in North Korea numerous times, after they bonded over their mutual love of basketball.

In 2020, Rodman reminisced on his first visit (in which Kim told him he was invited after Michael Jordan said no - ouch!). He recalled Kim inviting him to a party, with dinner, "a little karaoke", "some vodka" and "some hotties".

"Next thing I know, we are having dinner and we are drunk as sh*t. He starts singing karaoke and I have no clue what the f**k he's talking about."

He said a group of women at the event only played one song — the theme song from the 1978 TV-show Dallas — so he suggested some other tunes, like Pearl Jam, Van Halen and the Rolling Stones.

Then, the next time he visited, they played all his requests.

That's one messed up bromance.

6. Russell Brand and Helen Mirren.

Dame Helen and Helen Mirren have been friends since they both starred in the movie Arthur together in 2011.

Brand even dedicated an entire chapter of his autobiographical book, Booky Wook 2, to her, titling it "Mummy Helen".

In 2011, Mirren praised Brand in an interview with BBC America.

"The thing about him is he likes women, and not a lot of men do. That's why women like him. He's genuinely interested in us. Women melt in his presence... I defy male, female or age-appropriate child to spend two hours with Russell and not be completely charmed, and just say, 'Yeah, fine. I'll do whatever you want,'" Mirren said.

7. Jodie Foster and Mel Gibson.

These two have been bosom buddies since they appeared in Maverick together in 1994. Since then, Foster has stuck by Mel no matter what – even when he became a Hollywood pariah after making anti-Semitic comments and facing allegations that he beat and abused his partner.

Foster defended Gibson in multiple interviews during promotion of their 2011 movie The Beaver.

In 2016, she did it again, telling the New York Times it is not her job to "adjudicate his behavior" and state that "he's certainly not sexist and certainly not racist".

"I know the guy I know, somebody who's really emotional, who I can have long, long conversations with, who's trustworthy, who shows up for me," she said.

8. Elton John and Eminem.

These two are very tight, and for an incredibly beautiful reason.

Sir Elton helped Eminem quit drugs and the pair even performed a version of Stan together at the Grammys in 2001.

"When I first wanted to get sober, I called him," Eminem The Guardian. "He's somebody who's in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands… the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs."

In 2017, they linked up for a chat for Interview magazine and spoke about Em marking nine years of sobriety at the time.

"Your sobriety day is in my diary. I'm so proud of you. I'm 27 years clean, and when you get clean, you see things in a different way. It makes your life so much more manageable. It seems to have made all the difference—I can tell when I speak to you," John said.

"I'm so happy you exist in the world, and I'm just so proud of you. You've worked so hard on yourself, and no one deserves this more than you, Marshall, and I love you from a long way away, okay?"

Oh.

I think I have something in my eye.

