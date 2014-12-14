News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Joyful: All your favourite movie dance scenes in less than 5 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

From the YouTube genius who brought you “Dog Fetch Fails” comes this new and fantastic outing in online time-wastage.

A five minute long video mash-up of all your favourite movie dance scenes.

Basically, it’s every famous dance scene combined to create the greatest music video to ever grace the Internet. (I apologise for the hyperbole, but it’s pretty ok) Including, but not limited to:

That time those scallywags from The Breakfast Club got high and got down in the school library.

When Sandi and Danny declared the ones that they wanted at the end of year fete.

When those plastic mean girls got extra nasty at Christmas time.

And I haven’t even told you the best part yet. The whole thing is synced to the extended club mix of Men Without Hat’s “Safety Dance” because of course it is.

Thanks again, the Internet. Never stop being that magical online wonderland where every unnecessary brilliant thing I could have conceived of has probably already been created by an unemployed Redditor

Every body look at your hands.

Tags: entertainment-tv , video

Related Stories

Recommended