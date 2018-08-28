News
news

A NSW Uber driver has been charged over rape of a teen in Sydney's Bondi.

An Uber driver has been charged with the rape of a teenager after dropping her friends off in Sydney’s beachside eastern suburbs.

The 37-year-old driver picked up the 17-year-old and two friends in the city about 1.30am on Sunday, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Her friends were dropped off at Bondi and the girl remained alone in the vehicle because she was going to another address in North Bondi.

Police allege the driver sexually assaulted the girl.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with sexual intercourse without consent and granted conditional bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on October 25.

“This is deeply upsetting,” an Uber spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.

“As soon as we became aware of this report we immediately removed this driver’s access to the app.”

As part of his bail conditions, the man is not allowed to work as a ride-share driver.

