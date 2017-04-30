News
The moment a very polite Sydney Uber driver accidentally picks up a sex worker.

This one goes out to Daniel Moore, a nice, very polite Uber driver from Sydney who was going about his business on Thursday night with little-to-no knowledge he would soon become a viral sensation.

You see, on Thursday, Daniel went to pick up a woman Chelsea for his next lift. A woman proceeded to get in the car, the two exchanged niceties and then she asked if he wanted to have sex.

He did not, because Daniel is an Uber driver and has a girlfriend. But instead of picking up Chelsea, he had mistakenly picked up a sex worker.

The resulting exchange was, well, just a little bit awkward.

