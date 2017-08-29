The theory that could explain why Tyrion looked so tortured by Dany and Jon's romp.

After weeks of suggestive hand holding and talk of ‘dropping the knee’, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally had horizontal cuddles in the season seven finale of Game of Thrones.

But as the King of the North slipped in to his Queen’s…err…room, we saw Tyrion Lannister lurking in the hallway outside, looking pretty damn shattered about the shenanigans going down on the other side of the door.

But what’s his beef? Is he worried about the Stark/Targaryen alliance getting too complicated? Has he pulled a Ser Jorah and developed a big ole crush on his boss? Perhaps he’s got suspicions about Jon and Dany sharing DNA?

All possible. But another convincing theory relates to the chat Tyrion had earlier with Cersei.

Quick recap: After Jon publicly declared his allegiance to Daenarys in front of Cersei, Tyrion decided to try and smooth things over with her so she would give them a hand with the whole army of the dead situation. We didn’t see the whole meeting, but someone the estranged Lannister not only managed to walk away from it unscathed, but also with a truce and a pledge from his usually vengeful sister that would send forces north to fight alongside them.

We later learned her promises were all bollocks, of course, but presuming Tyrion didn’t, we can only guess that he struck some sort of a deal with Cersei to get everyone out of there alive.

Well, the theory holds that after twigging that Cersei is pregnant, Tyrion shared with her that Daenerys is supposedly incapable of bearing children. And so he did a deal: in exchange for his sister’s help in fighting the White Walkers, he promised that her unborn child would have a spot in the line of succession under Daenerys Targaryen. The next spot.

It's plausible. We know Tyrion feels tortured about his role in the deaths of Cersei's other children, Tommen and Myrcella. And we also know that Tyrion has been concerned about the current lack of an heir to his Queen, the Mother of Dragons. ("You say you can't have children, but there are other ways of choosing a successor," he told her last episode.)

If the theory is true, the sight of Dany and Jon doing the deed would certainly make him a little uneasy.

After all, if the witch that foretold Dany's infertility got it wrong, he could soon be in serious shit with his megalomaniacal sister.

We, as the audience, knows that Cersei has no intention of keeping the truce, but in accepting it she's encouraged Dany and Jon go north to fight the army of the dead, buying herself and her newly recruited mercenary forces to claim more Lannister land for her offspring.

And, again if the theory is true, she now sees Dany as even less of a threat.

Should the "silver-haired b*tch" (her words, not ours) be mauled/speared while fighting whites up north, the Targaryen line dies with her; should she somehow survive and take the Iron Throne, Cersei’s child is still guaranteed a seat when she eventually kicks the bucket.

Win. Win.

