The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 10.

Turpin sisters who escaped "House of Horrors" share their story.

Two of the 13 Turpin siblings have spoken of the torture and imprisonment they endured at the hands of their parents in their Californian 'House of Horrors.'

Aged between two and 29 when they were rescued in 2018, the Turpins were subjected to regular beatings, starvation and strangulation, with their parents serving 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to a range of barbaric charges.

Speaking to media for the first time, Jordan Turpin - who was the sibling who alerted authorities in a 911 call - has told ABC's 20/20, "my whole body was shaking...it was literally now or never."

Sitting beside her, her sister tells the program, "The only word I know to call it is 'hell,'" when asked about their living conditions.

The girls explain that their siblings "They're strong. They're not broken. They've got this."

The full interview airs on November 19.

Time is nearly up on freedom for unvaccinated Queenslanders.

Queensland will ease restrictions on all fully vaccinated people once 80 per cent of eligible residents are fully jabbed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says all COVID-19 restrictions will end for hospitality and entertainment venues once the state hits 80 per cent, or December 17 at the latest.

From that date, only venues where all staff and patrons are fully vaccinated will be legally allowed to operate in Queensland.

"This is both a reward for the fully vaccinated and a precaution for when the borders open and we will see more cases in our community," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Tuesday.

"And people deserve to know that they can go to these places and that they are safe."

Restrictions will be dropped at pubs, cafes and restaurants to cinemas, theatres and stadiums and guest limits will be scrapped at weddings.

Unvaccinated people will be banned from all hospitals, aged and disability care facilities and prisons.

The only exceptions to the ban will be for childbirth, emergency situations or end-of-life visits.

Businesses welcomed the plan, saying it gives them clarity ahead of state borders reopening.

Queenslanders can also ditch face masks once 80 per cent of residents have had one dose of a vaccine later this week.

Commonwealth figures show at least 79.84 per cent of Queenslanders 16 years and over have had their first dose, and 67.84 per cent are double dosed.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries.

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she says on social media.

The 24-year-old, who lives in the United Kingdom, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women.

In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

Australia ranked last for climate policies.

Australia's climate policies have been ranked last out of 64 countries and the nation among the worst offenders for emissions, renewables and energy use.

The country slipped four spots to 58th overall place in the latest Climate Change Performance Index unveiled at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Australia ranked last among 64 countries behind the likes of Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Brazil in terms of climate policy.

The country's highest ranking was 52 for renewables, followed by a score of 54 for energy use and 56 for greenhouse gas emissions.

The index criticised Australia for bringing to Glasgow a 2050 target of net zero emissions that involved no new policies or plans.

Its "technology investment roadmap" was deemed insufficient to decarbonise the economy, cut fossil fuel use and promote renewables.

"This failure to promote renewables ... is exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure investment despite subsidies for fossil fuel production and promotion of a 'gas-led' economic recovery following COVID-19," the ranking said.

"The country's international standing has been damaged by climate denialism by politicians, refusal to increase ambition and refusal to recommit to international green finance mechanisms."

Police shoot dead Indigenous man in Sydney.

An Aboriginal man allegedly armed with a knife and axe has been shot dead by police outside a suburban Sydney home, the second Indigenous person to die in NSW custody in three days.

Officers visited a home in Seven Hills to arrest the man - named in media reports as Stanley Russell - about 11.20am on Tuesday, when police say he approached them with the weapons before "a physical confrontation ensued" and he was shot.

NSW Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Boon said four officers were in attendance and the shots were fired inside the home.

But she was unable to confirm how many officers discharged their weapon or how many times the 45-year-old man was shot.

"Officers let out a number of shots, unfortunately the man collapsed," Ms Boon said.

They conducted CPR until ambulance paramedics arrived, but Mr Russell could not be revived.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission is independently monitoring a review by the NSW Police Professional Standards Command.

An Indigenous man also died in custody on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive at Shortland Correctional Centre in Cessnock on Sunday morning, and pronounced dead, Corrective Services NSW have confirmed.

Corrective Services and police are investigating the incident.

Both deaths will be subject to a coronial inquest.

Around the world.

- Australian tennis star Dylan Alcott has announced he will retire from the sport after the 2022 Australian Open. This 30-year-old has won 23 Grand Slam titles.

- UK authorities say all those working in the NHS and social care in England will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 1.

- The COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination campaign could result in a global shortfall of one billion syringes by next year, says the World Health Organisation.

- With AAP

Feature image: ABC 20/20/Getty/Bradley Kanaris/David M. Benett/Dave Benett.