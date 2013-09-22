News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Turia Pitt has everything to live for. This is her story.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Turia Pitt almost didn’t compete in the marathon that would leave her with burns to 70% of her body because the $1500 entrance fee seemed too high. Two weeks before the race, event organisers waived the entrance fee and offered to let Turia compete for free.

After passing the second check point, only 25km into the 100km Kimberley marathon, Turia found herself trapped in gorge surrounded by bushfire. The 24-year-old mining engineer was lucky to survive, but the burns she suffered affected her face, neck, arms, hands and legs.

Two years later, she removed the full-body compression suit and mask that had been her public identity since the accident. You can see the hauntingly beautiful footage here.

Today Turia sits down with Cheryl Akle from The Book Circle to discuss the release of her memoir, Everything to Live For:

Have you read Turia Pitt’s new book?

Tags: books , celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended