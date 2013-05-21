Fluff: Which former Neighbours' star just had a baby?

X Factor judge and former Neighbours star Natalie Bassingthwaighte has just had a baby boy.

And she’s named him ‘Hendrix’.

This is Bassingthwaighte’s second baby. She already has a daughter, Harper, with husband Cameron McGlinchey.

WHO Magazine broke the news. The magazine tweeted:

1. Erin McNaught weds British musician, Example.

Former Miss Australia, Erin McNaught and British musician, Elliot Gleave (aka Example) have tied the knot after a six- month engagement.

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony on Saturday at Deux Belettes guesthouse near Ballina with around 66 guests of close family and friends.

Erin wore a custom made Steven Khalil gown for the big day and following the ceremony changed her Twitter username to “Erin Gleave”.

Example broke the exciting news to his fans by tweeting this picture of the pair on the wedding day (left) with the caption, “THIS happened yesterday.”

The pair met at the Field Day music festival in Sydney in January last year and Gleave proposed to McNaught on the balcony of the couple’s London apartment last Halloween.

In a recent interview he said: “I wanted an Australian wife, so getting Miss Australia was a bonus.”

B. Check out Taylor Swift’s vom face at Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s blink-and-you-miss it kiss on the cheek.

C. The fashion.

D. Oh yeah, the awards.

Taylor Swift picked up the night’s honour, the Billboard Artist Of The Year Award, as well as Billboard 200 Album of the Year award, Female Artist of the Year, Top Digital Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, along with well – every other country music award.

Other winners included Madonna for Top Dance Album, Top Touring Artist, and Top Dance Artist and Aussie, Gotye for Hot 100 Song, Rock Song, Radio Song and Streaming Song (Audio).

4. It was the news that either delighted or devastated teen girls everywhere, and now a source has revealed why Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have split (again). Click here to find out.

5. ‘Tan Mom’ makes a music video, prepare yourselves.

Remember Tan Mom? The 45-year-old “tanorexic” mother from New Jersey that couldn’t stop er, tanning? Patricia Krentcil also came under scrutiny last year for allegedly placing her 5-year-old daughter in a tanning booth (she was later cleared of the charges). Well, she’s just released a music video -presumably to keep her 15 minutes of fame going – the song, aptly titled “It’s Tan Mom,” is one of the weirdest things you’re ever likely to see.

The lyrics include: “I’m sexier than the Teen Mom / I am cool, I’m the cool one / I’m hotter than the Octomom.” And you have been warned, you can’t unsee this:

And a strong language warning for this one:

6. Angelina Jolie is going a little closer to home with her next movie role. Click to find out who she’s going to play.

7. Red carpet: 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Yes, yes, The Great Gatsby has already premiered at the Cannes Film Festival but that’s no reason to move on as there’s still plenty to see. For example: Eva Longoria went commando (we know that because of a certain wardrobe malfunction that went viral), Nicole Kidman became consumed by passion and just had to pash Keith Urban on the red carpet and then there’s the frocks: the good, the bad and the mullet-y.

8. We’re a little bit in love with the way Winona Ryder describes the wrinkles on her forehead. Click here to read what she has to say about plastic surgery – it’s awesome.

9. Can you spot the mistake?

Whoops someone at this news site made a mistake, can you spot what it is?

We know what it’s like to work in the fast-paced online environment, whichever editor picked this photo we feel your pain!