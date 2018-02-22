Trump took notes into his visit with Florida shooting survivors. Then a photographer zoomed in.

In light of last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Donald Trump has met with the survivors.

However, in now typical Trump fashion, something just wasn’t quite right with the notes that he took into the ‘listening session’.

On his presidential cue card were questions to ask the students, like “What would you most want me to know about your experience?” and “what can we do to help you feel safe?” however it was the final point that made people particularly uncomfortable.

“I hear you,” it read.

While it's common for politicians to prepare questions on cue cards, in a meeting that simply required tact and empathy, it's unsettling that Trump needed a written reminder of how to comfort a grieving student.

It also highlights how Trump's response has differed to that of Obama's in similar circumstances. In 2016, Obama gave a speech commemorating the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings, in which he cried and called for executive action to curb gun violence.

Amelia Lester explains why finally, this shooting might be the tipping point for US gun laws. Post continues.

In comparison, the 45th president of the United States has received criticisms for posing with a 'thumbs up' when visiting survivors and medical staff at hospital.

As one Twitter user said, "It's what had to be written down for him, so that he wouldn't forget why he was there & start talking about how great he's doing, instead of listening to kids who went through something traumatic."

"Priceless and sad."

Priceless and sad, indeed.

