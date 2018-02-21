Why this woman's story has infuriated Trump for all the wrong reasons.

Rachel Crooks was 22 years old and working as a receptionist within Trump Tower when the now-President allegedly kissed her on the mouth without consent.

“I had just moved to New York, and I was working as a secretary for another company in the building. That’s where [Donald Trump] forced himself on me,” Crooks, now 35, has recounted the incident countless times, The Washington Post reports.

Now, President Donald Trump has responded.

Trump, 71, said on Twitter that the incident never happened (he denies all of the sexual harassment allegations publicly levelled at him from 19 different women).

His reasoning is that: Firstly, he doesn’t remember meeting Crooks. Also, he never would have kissed her forcefully in a public space with security cameras around.

Nowhere does the President deny the allegations by reasoning that such an act would be wrong or out of character or in bad taste. He fails to realise: Being in a public space with cameras are not the reasons why you shouldn’t assault a woman sexually.

He’s also lying when he says a public setting would prevent him from acting in such a manner.

Think back to the “grab them by the pussy” tape from 2005 – just a year before the alleged incident with Crooks.

Trump can be heard on the Access Hollywood tape saying: “You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

And that’s exactly what Crooks alleges happened.

Crooks’ story has never faltered since she first emailed The New York Times at the beginning of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

She says she walked over and introduced herself as the businessman-come-politician waited for an elevator in Trump tower in 2006. She alleges Trump shook her hand and started kissing her on both cheeks over and over again.

“He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek,” she told The Washington Post. “He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips.”

Crooks has since asked for the CCTV footage to be released, and is calling for a full investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against the President Trump.