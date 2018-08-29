EUGH. Married At First Sight's Carly and Troy have broken up.

NO.

Something weird is happening.

Everyone keeps breaking up with each other.

There must be something in the water.

Or the moon is doing weird things.

Or possibly people’s contracts have just expired…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

You see, Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer from Married At First Sight have just announced that they’ve parted ways.

The reality TV couple shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you that Troy and I have decided to part ways,” Carly said.

“Nine months ago, we threw ourselves head first into a relationship, that despite all odds, felt like it was destined to be. We fell in love and experienced some of the most real and amazing moments together that I will never forget.”

Carly said the couple had “fought for each other to the end” but were “unable to make this work”.

“Troy, my darling, you are something special. You’re my best friend and I will always be here for you. It’s the end of this chapter but it’s not goodbye.”

On his Instagram, Troy said he was “so so sorry it hasn’t worked out”.

“This is a very painful situation,” he wrote. “We’ve had an incredible nine months together and it hurts to walk away from.”

“I knew way back when we met at the first dinner party that Carly was a special girl. She captured my heart in so many ways… She was my rock during the experiment and has been ever since… I’ll treasure the memories forever.”

“Carly, I wish you all the happiness in the world.”

The couple were matched with different people on the show, but were spotted canoodlin’ in a park while the show was still airing.

At the final, final, very final dinner party they announced to the rest of the contestants that they were together.

A few weeks ago we started to hear whispers that the couple may have gone their separate ways.

A “source” that was quite possibly Nasser ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, told the Daily Mail their relationship was “over”.

“He officially moves back to Sydney in two weeks,” said the source. “They sleep in separate rooms and have for three months.”

The “source” says Troy’s inability to find work has contributed to their relationship breakdown.

“He hasn’t even tried to get work [in Melbourne]. He hasn’t sent out a single application. He wanted a job in media and is convinced it will happen.”

They are the third reality TV couple to announce their separation this week.

On Sunday, Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate from Bachelor in Paradise announced they had broken up. And then on Tuesday, Megan Marx and Jake Ellis from Bach in Paradise also announced they had parted ways.

Something fishy be happenin’.