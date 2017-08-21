The family of missing Australian boy, Julian Cadman, have confirmed the seven-year-old was among the 13 people killed in Barcelona’s terror attack. The family have since paid tribute to their son in a heart-wrenching statement.

Julian and his mother, Jom, had been in Barcelona for a family wedding, and became separated when a van ploughed into crowds in the city’s busy Las Ramblas district on Thursday evening.

Julian’s mother, who is originally from the Philippines, remains in hospital, one of more than 100 people hurt in the attack that has been claimed by Islamic State.

“Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family,” a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on behalf of the Cadman family said. “As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces.”

“We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.”

The family thanked those who had helped in the search for Julian and said their thoughts and prayers were with the families of other victims in the Barcelona attack. They asked for privacy and said they would not be making any further statements.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop confirmed the death and said Australia continues to provide consular assistance to the family.

“The Australian government is deeply saddened to confirm that Julian Cadman, a seven-year-old Australian boy, was among those killed in the terrorist attack in Barcelona,” she said.

Spanish police and authorities tweeted in Spanish that Julian had been formally identified, while Spain’s Interior Ministry said his identity had been confirmed by DNA testing.

The UK Foreign Office had also been providing assistance to the Cadman family.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted: “I send my sincerest sympathies to the family of Julian Cadman and all those who loved him. His death is a tragedy.”

The little boy had been attending school at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary Lalor Park and Greg Whitby, head of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, issued a statement saying the schooling community is “feeling his loss deeply”.

“The community of St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary Lalor Park is in mourning with the confirmation that 7-year-old Julian Cadman, a student of St Bernadette’s, lost his life in the attack in Barcelona last Thursday evening.

“Julian was a delightful little boy – curious and energetic with a kind and generous heart. He was much loved by his teachers and fellow students. The school community is feeling his loss deeply.

“Together with the St Bernadette’s community, we pray for Julian’s family, particularly his mother Jumarie who was seriously injured in the attack, his father Andrew, and for all those affected by this terrible event…. Julian, you will be in our hearts always.”

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop earlier confirmed four Australians were injured in the attack including two Victorian men who have been released from hospital.

They have been named in media reports as friends Robert Bogdanovski and Anthony Colombini.

As well as this, Sydney woman Suria Intan remains in a serious condition in hospital after being inured in the attack.