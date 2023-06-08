Kylee slipped while on holiday in Thailand, causing a serious brain injury. Travel insurance won't cover it.

Kylee Enwright's family are in the midst of a living nightmare.

On May 27, Kylee and her husband Paul went on a holiday to Phuket, Thailand. It's a familiar travel destination for them, and they were looking forward to a much-needed break.

On their first full day, Kylee and Paul were having some drinks at the resort's pool bar before deciding to go back to their room to get ready for dinner.

Kylee told her husband she needed to go to the bathroom first, and on the way back to meet him, she accidentally walked off a retaining wall where there were no steps.

CCTV footage shows the 43-year-old had approached the wall expecting there to be steps that led down from the deck, only to lose her footing, falling face-first into the pavement below.

She was immediately knocked unconscious, blood pooling around her.

Now more than a week on, Kylee remains in a critical condition.

Her family are desperate to get her back to Australia where she would receive better medical care, but the Enwright's have been told their travel insurance won't help them.

Watch: Kylee Enwright's story. Post continues below.

After the accident, Kylee was immediately rushed to the local hospital where she received life-saving treatment.

Medics stitched her facial wound and intubated her. She underwent a six-hour brain operation which included a left-side craniotomy (skull removal) and was placed into an induced coma.

Kylee remains in critical condition.

Speaking to Mamamia, Kylee's close friend Belinda Wellings says it's been a horror time for all who love Kylee.

"What Kylee needs is a medical evacuation from the Phuket Hospital she is currently in, back to Sydney. This will give her the best fighting chance to receive appropriate expert care in the Australian health system given the extent of her brain injury which has her in a vegetative state," Belinda explains.

"Back in Sydney, her family can also get the support they need, as some of them are in Phuket now, at great expense, and without their extended support networks. You can only imagine how stressful this must be for them, to cover this expense and be so far from home."

Kylee and Paul's three children are also by their mum's side.

In a GoFundMe, Paul said they recently received the unfortunate news that their travel insurance claim has been officially declined citing a clause relating to alcohol.

It's a clause that the vast majority of Australians would not be aware of, and a clause that has every chance of impacting any one of us.

Kylee Enwright. Image: Supplied.

In Australia, most travel insurance policies have an exclusion that reads a bit like this: "We will not pay under any circumstances if you were under the influence of any intoxicating liquor or drugs, except a drug prescribed to you by a medical adviser, and taken in accordance with their instructions."

As per Smart Traveller, if the accident occurs while the individual is "under the influence of alcohol" then it is not covered by insurance. Even a low blood alcohol level can see a claim denied.

It's clauses like these that so many of us are completely unaware of.

"We failed to read the fine print and this has subsequently led to us not being insured. We are now having to foot the bill for the hospital expenses here which to date are totalling around $50,000 AUD, after already paying down a large sum, and climbing approximately $5,000 AUD per day she remains in their care," Paul wrote on the family's GoFundMe page.

With every passing day, the possibility of Kylee being left with a permanent disability increases and right now all Paul wants to bring his wife home.

"Our main priority is to bring her back to Australia as soon as it is safe to do so. However, this is a large upfront expense in the ballpark region of $150,000 to $200,000 AUD, funds we just do not have available to us at this point in time."

Belinda says it's been heartbreaking to see what's happened to her dear friend.

"She is a humble, dedicated to her family woman and a brave survivor of domestic violence. Family is everything to Kylee. As her friend, it's devastating to think she may not be given the chance to get the best possible care and not make it out of the induced coma she is in," she says to Mamamia.

It's also been amazing to see their tightknit community rally around the family, Belinda saying Kylee and Paul are small business owners in the pest control industry.

"I am praying and hoping that the generosity of many can raise the funds to help her and her family win the biggest battle of her life."

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe organised by Paul for Kylee Enwright, you can do so here.

Feature Image: Supplied.