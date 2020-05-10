"Take me back!": 28 women share their top Aussie holiday spots so you can go there too (soon).

Raise your hand if you’re keen for a holiday? Same.

Thanks to coronavirus, many of us have had to cancel or postpone international and local travel plans in 2020. It really bloody sucks, but in some good news, it looks like domestic travel could be possible in the second half of this year.

What does that mean? Well, fingers crossed everything goes well rolling out the three-step plan to make Australia COVIDSafe, you would be allowed to holiday anywhere in Australia as early as July.

Even though travelling overseas won’t be an option until at least 2021, the idea of travelling beyond our neighbourhood supermarket has us terribly excited. Economists are also excited by the prospect of how injecting millions into our local tourism industries would help boost our post-coronavirus economy.

It’s the perfect excuse to plan a socially distanced Aussie holiday, whether it be in your own state or across state boarders.

And if you’re after ideas, we asked our Mamamia community for their favourite places and hidden gems to travel locally so you can go there too (soon).

1. Litchfield National Park, NT.

“Even in winter, you can go swimming in incredible natural rock pools (still warm but not as crowded). It blew my mind.” – Jen.

2. Nitmiluk National Park (formerly Katherine Gorge National Park), NT.

“This has to be the most magical place I’ve ever been. I did a road trip through the NT and a sunset boat cruise through the gorge was the highlight by far.” – Amy.

3. Larapinta Trail, NT.

“Best lunch spots and views. Would like to go back immediately.” – Rach.

4. East Coast Drive, Tasmania.

“My partner and I drove from Hobart all the way along the east coast of Tassie up to Launceston and back in four days, and that was taking our time! There are so many gorgeous beaches, hikes, waterfalls and local diaries and producers you can stop at along the way.” – Amy.

5. Bruny Island, Tasmania.

“Boats. Beaches. Hikes. Wine. Gin. Cheese.” – Amy.

6. McLaren Vale, SA.

“If you can’t decide between wine or beach, go here where you can do both.” – Helen.

7. Fleurieu Peninsula, SA.

“Always the Fleurieu! Easy, cheap holiday from Adelaide and I always feel rejuvenated and rested when I come home.” – Loz.

8. Robe, SA.

“Small, seaside town with stunning beaches. Perfect for a sleepy getaway.” – Lisa.

9. Wilsons Promontory National Park, Victoria.

“It’s the southernmost tip of mainland Australia and gee, it’s ridiculously beautiful.” – Hannah.

10. Margaret River, WA.

“Do you like wine? Then you’ll like Margaret River.” – Jacqueline.

11. Lucky Bay, WA.

“I would go back here in a heartbeat.” – Amy.

12. Rottnest Island, WA.

“You have the ability to either walk, swim, ride around the island and there are COUNTLESS little hidden beaches and swim spots.” – Erin.

13. Cable Beach, WA.

“We go here every year and it somehow gets more lovely each time.” – Meg.

14. Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay, NSW.

“I grew up going to Hyams Beach in Jervis Bay. It has the whitest sand I have ever seen and there is only one local store/cafe that serves unreal breakfast. I’ll be heading back to both as soon as possible.” – Charlotte.

15. Gerroa, NSW.

“If you’re a fan of the van life, take a road trip along the New South Wales South Coast highway and beach-hop down the coastline. You’ll come across super chill surf towns like Gerroa, Gerringong and Kiama, where you can stroll and swim all day, get supplies in town and set up camp for the night. My partner and I do this every year on Australia Day (and whenever we can get away for the weekend) in our campervan, Vinnie Van Go.” – Tamara.

16. Mollymook, NSW.

“It’s so quiet and relaxing at Narrawallee/Mollymook.” – Lily.

17. Kangaroo Valley, NSW.

“Kangaroo Valley is the best for a winter escape. Wine, fires, antiques and bush walks. Lush.” – Jacqui.

18. Bundeena, NSW.

A gorgeous little getaway tucked in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney. It’s a perfect weekend-escape if you’re keen to get into nature. There are incredible bushwalks and a beautiful beach.” – Bel.

19. Merimbula, NSW.

“Not so much a hidden gem, but it’s a favourite.” – Lauren.

20. Bowral, NSW.

“Bowral in the Southern Highlands is stunning. If you’re wanting a winter getaway with cold nights by the fire – head there.” – Charlie.

21. Diamond Beach, NSW.

“It’s up the north coast of NSW, such a hidden gem.” – Eleanor.

22. Byron Bay Hinterland, NSW.

“There are lovely little towns dotted through the hills behind Byron Bay, including Bangalow, Mullumbimby and Federal. Great cafes and pubs, weekend markets, antique shops and galleries, waterfalls, rainforest walks. And they’re only about 30 minutes from the beach at Byron.” – Belinda.

23. Port Douglas, QLD.

“Port Douglas is nice and warm, and close to the Great Barrier Reef and so many other amazing places.”

24. Magnetic Island, QLD.

“Magnetic Island off Townsville is divine. Very laid back.” – Josie.

25. Ellis Beach, QLD.

“Ellis Beach between Cairns and Port Douglas is heaven.” – Alexia.

26. Noosa Heads, QLD.

“I seriously can’t go past Noosa Heads. The food, the beaches, the shops and the chilled out atmosphere.” – Kate.

27. Macedon Ranges, VIC.

“I live here and even though it’s a tourist spot, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.” – Sara.

28. Lorne, VIC.

“Stunning hikes, beautiful beaches and amazing cafes!” – Katie.

