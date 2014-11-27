News
lifestyle

How can this train pick up passengers without ever stopping?

Soon we will all be living in a mysterious futuristic universe, where food comes in capsules, hover-boards exist and TRAINS WON’T NEED TO STOP FOR US GET ON THEM.

The Chinese are developing a train that never needs to stop, and doesn’t include people chasing a moving carriage down the platform.

It’s actually really freaking clever, and when you see how it works, makes an awful lot of sense:

THE FUTURE IS (ALMOST) NOW.

