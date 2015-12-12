News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

Hey Mia: What's your view on toy guns for kids?

‘Hey Mia’ is the video series that lets you ask Mamamia co-founder Mia Freedman all of the questions.

Toy guns for kids.

It’s a contested issue among parents, one that doesn’t have an easy answer.

In today’s Hey Mia video, Mia Freedman discusses whether she has allowed toy guns for her kids, and the rules she has around their use in and outside the house.

If you want to ask Mia a question, send a tweet, comment on Facebook or leave your question in the comments section below.

Tags: hey-mia , mamamia-video , video

Related Stories

Recommended