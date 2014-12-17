The country mourns Sydney siege victim Tori Johnson.

The 34-year-old victim of the Sydney siege has been named as Lindt cafe manager Tori Johnson.

Mr Johnson was reportedly wrestling a gun from gunman Man Haron Monis, who had begun to doze off, when he was killed.

He is now being hailed as a hero of the siege.

Tori Johnson. Photo: ABC.

To read about Sydney siege victim Katrina Dawson, click here.

Mr Johnson’s family released the following statement this afternoon:

We are so proud of our beautiful boy Tori, gone from this earth but forever in our memories as the most amazing life partner, son and brother we could ever wish for. We feel heartfelt sorrow for the family of Katrina Dawson. We’d like to thank not only our friends and loved ones for their support, but the people of Sydney; Australia and those around the world for reaching out with their thoughts and prayers. Our deepest gratitude to the NSW police, armed forces and paramedics for their tireless efforts. We ask that the media respects our privacy in this difficult time. Let us all pray for peace on earth.

Former colleague Tony Manno, who worked with Tori at Sydney’s Adria Rybar & Grill for years, says he was shattered to hear the news of Mr Johnson’s death.

To read about hostage John O’Brien, click here.

Tori Johnson.

“Tori was a great guy, a good guy to be around got on really well with all the staff,” he told the ABC.

Tori Johnson had a partner called Thomas Zinn. They had been together for 14 years. It is understood Mr Zinn is being comforted by Mr Johnson’s family and friends in the couple’s home.