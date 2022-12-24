'I’m a beauty writer and I tried 139 products this year. Here are my top 10.'

As a beauty writer, I’m incredibly fortunate to get to try lots and lots and lots of new things. So many things, in fact, that it makes me a little uncomfortable. I mean, consumerism just isn’t very punk, is it? But giving myself chemical burns three times this year kinda is, so I figure it all evens out.

The beauty market is saturated with feverish releases of shiny new stuff and it can be hard to know where to direct your dollars.

If a random internet gal-pal can lend her face to them all so you don’t have to, ultimately that may mean less waste, right?

So out of the frankly shocking quantity of products I’ve offered myself up as Guinea pig to, these 10 were the absolute standouts. The ones I would tell my best friend to buy, without hesitation, because they really are that good.

Image: Supplied.

Nobody in Australia seems to be talking about this brand yet, and seriously - why not? I thought I was lost to cream highlight, contour and blush sticks for good but this highly pigmented, very blendable, EXTREMELY BLOODY SHINY powder palette has snatched me straight back.

I have cheekbones that could cut glass after using it and I reckon it's even better than the Huda Beauty 3D highlighter palette. I said what I said.

Image: Supplied.

This multi-use hair product looks, feels, and smells delicious, and frankly - is there anything it can’t do? It’s readily absorbed, highly moisturising and protective, and I use it as a pre-shampoo mask, a leave-in conditioner, an overnight treatment, a pre-styler, a shine serum, ends smoother, and a beach day UV filter.

The huge 150ml bottle lasts ages, too - which is just as well because I actually can’t get enough. Help.

Image: Supplied.

This is just as good as a facial if you ask me! I look positively newborn after using it - my skin feels tres polished, smooth, and looks radiant and clean. It doesn’t leave my face feeling tight, overly abraded or dry and it’s worth mentioning that the little manual exfoliating beads are made of biodegradable jojoba, so they’re not going to pollute the waterways or get lodged in your pores.

Image: Supplied

Is this the world's most expensive natural deodorant? Yeah, probably. But take my word for it when I say that this is THE ONLY ONE THAT WORKS and I have tried them ALL.

The hero ingredient is Niodor, an antibacterial agent that absolutely obliterates bad smell. Then, the deodorant itself is fragranced with bergamot, neroli and musk colognes. I am now onto my fourth stick. Thank f*ck for Afterpay.

Image: Supplied.

Gonna go all out here and say that this may be the most perfect everyday lip shade. It’s super moisturising, glides on like a balm, but gives great, long-lasting colour and for $13, it would be rude not to.

The packaging seems 'expensive' too. It has a weighty, magnetised lid that gives a satisfying, fancy-feeling 'click' when you open and close it and the rectangular tubes stack very nicely in a caddy or drawer. Splashing out on all the other shades, immediately.

Image: Supplied

I get asked all the time if K18 is worth it, 'cause she’s a spenny one. And YES. Yes, it is. I cry every time I pay for this, but I buy it again and again and again as an insurance policy for my hair.

Originally created to restore silk tapestries, this pioneering peptide restores broken bonds within the hair shaft back to almost virgin-strength. This took me through several years of scalp bleaching with no breakage.

Hot tip: Vigorously emulsify one to two pumps between your hands until thick and zinc-y. It helps the product to distribute better meaning you use less!

Image: Supplied.

Pic of an empty bottle because I have demolished this. I saw beauty editors and influencers raving about it for MONTHS before I finally jumped on the bandwagon, and can I just say - they were speaking nothing but the truth. This serum is the BEST.

It has made the most significant changes to my skin since retinol, and when I recently ran out, my face threw a proper little bitch fit. I haven’t replaced it just yet as I’m exclusively road testing another range for the next month, but you best believe I eye the L’Occitane store longingly every time I walk past and when this product trial is over, I WILL BE RUNNING to the counter.

Image: Supplied.

Not buying Armani, Estee, By Terry or NARS ever again when I can bag this baby for twenty bucks and get just as good a finish. I’ve been asked if it's given me any breakouts and the answer is honestly, no. I’ve even had a big night and slept in it - but don’t tell anyone. Lots of skin-loving ingredients here like vitamins A, C and E, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and green tea.

Image: Supplied.

Ha - a certain news outlet recently lifted a makeup story off my Instagram and annoyingly, readers accused me of having had lip fillers. I’ve never had fillers, thank you very much, (although there’s no shame if you do!) I just use this Aceology pair every day to buff, plump, and moisturise my lips so well that you *think* I do.

I keep these babies next to the sink and use them as the final step in my morning routine. I give 'em a good scrub to remove dull, dry skin, then let the juicy passionfruit balm sink in while I get dressed, and either top it off with the day's lippie or just rock it as is.

Image: Supplied.

This one is not for the fainthearted. It’s eye-wateringly expensive but damn does it get the job done. If you like to *feel* your skincare working, welcome... SHE STINGS. But since it’s such a heavy lifter, I’ll allow it.

A dual-wipe system, step 1 is a proprietary blend of powerful acids that resurface skin in as little as three minutes - if you can keep it on that long. Step two is basically follow-up first aid, a soothing peptide blend that provides rejuvenation and hydration, together giving you the strongest results you’ll ever see outside of a clinic.

With tolerance, you could use every other day but I ration myself to once or twice a week as a treat.

Feature Image: Supplied.