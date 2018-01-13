The list of top baby names in Victoria for 2017 has been released.

The most popular baby names in Victoria for 2017 have been released, proving parents still love their baby Olivers and baby Charlottes.

Charlotte has topped the list for the second year in a row, according to data from the Victorian government, while Oliver continued its reign as the most popular boys’ name for the fourth year running.

“The most popular girls’ names were very different 20 years ago, with none of today’s top ten appearing in 1997’s equivalent list,” Victorian Attorney-General Martin Pakula said in a statement, according to Channel 9.

“Jessica, the most popular name in 1997, has fallen to 100th place today.

“James was the most popular name for boys in 1997, followed by Joshua.

“While James remains popular today, Joshua has slipped to 26th place.”

The top 10 boys’ names in Victoria last year:

1. Oliver

2. William

3. Jack

4. Noah

5. Thomas

6. James

7. Lucas

8. Henry

9. Charlie

10. Ethan

The top 10 girls’ names in Victoria last year:

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Ava

5. Mia

6. Zoe

7. Evie

8. Grace

9. Isla

10. Ella

Listen: On this bonus episode of This Glorious Mess, Sabrina Rogers-Anderson explains why calling your kid ‘Jaxxkson’ will guarantee he’ll never be Prime Minister.

