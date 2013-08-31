Top 10 songs celebrity dads wrote for their kids

Some of our favourite celeb Dads - like Jay-Z and Chris Martin - have made us swoon over their sweet serenades to their kids. In honour of Father’s Day, here are our 10 favourite songs from celeb Dads to their kids.

1. "Glory featuring B.I.C." by Jay-Z

We love that this song features the cries of little Blue Ivy Carter - credited as B.I.C. - recorded within a day of her birth. "Glory" also reveals some quite personal information, including that the couple suffered a previous miscarriage, and that Blue was conceived in Paris.

2. "Beautiful Boy" by John Lennon

Years later, this beautiful John Lennon song is still a moving expression of love for his young son, Sean. Lyrics like, "Everyday, in every way, it's getting better and better," take on extra poignancy when you consider that Sean was only 5 years old when his father died.

3. "I Am Your Baby's Daddy" by Coldplay (a.k.a. The Nappies)

Chris Martin and his Coldplay bandmates debuted their alter egos - The Nappies - in the week following the birth of Martin's daughter, Apple, with Oscar-winning wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Lyrics include, "I'll be there with you, baby, through the thin and the thick, I'm gonna clean up all the poo and the sick."

4. "(Lullaby) Goodnight My Angel" by Billy Joel

Sure it's a little schmaltzy, but that's what you've got to love about the Piano Man. Billy wrote this song for daughter Alexa in 1993.

5. "Harlow's Song" by Joel Madden

Madden intended to keep the tender lullaby "Harlow’s Song" for his family's ears only - including wife Nicole Richie - but once brother Benji heard it he insisted they include it on their next CD.

6. "Flowers for Zoe" by Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz was clearly over the moon when daughter Zoe made her debut in 1988 with then-wife Lisa Bonet. He wrote a sweet song named "Zoe's Lullaby," which reached the charts when re-released in 1991 under the name "Flowers for Zoe."

7. "Sail to the Moon" by Radiohead

Radiohead might have become a household name with the dark song "Creep," but the band showed a softer side with this song, which lead singer Thom Yorke said he wrote for his son Noah. It appeared on "Hail to the Thief," their sixth album.

8. "Ready, Set, Don’t Go" by Billy Ray Cyrus

Long before she was a tween (and twerk) queen and Hannah Montana launched her into superstardom, Miley Cyrus was the star of a song by dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

9. "With Arms Wide Open" by Creed

The band scored a mega-hit with this song written by lead singer Scott Stapp, who emotionally sang about how he felt when he heard he would become a father. "I'll take a breath, I'll stand by her side. We stand in awe, we created life."

10. "Things" by Barenaked Ladies

Fatherhood had such a profound effect on the members of this Canadian band that they not only wrote a song about it, but an entire album of kids songs. The catchy CD Snacktime features the lovely "Things," a simple and sweet ode to their children.

Do you have any celebrity dad serenades to add to this list?