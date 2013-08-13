News
news

Tony Abbott wants you to vote for this lady. Cos' she's a babe.

Tony Abbott was campaigning in the marginal seat of Lindsay today; a seat which is currently held by Labor’s David Bradbury.

But Tony Abbott doesn’t think you should vote for Mr Bradbury. Oh no he doesn’t. He wants you to vote for the Liberal Party candidate Fiona Scott. Why?

Because Fiona’s totes hot.

Mr Abbott decided to compare Ms Scott’s credentials to those of the last Liberal Party member to hold the seat, Jackie Kelly. They’re both women so they’re basically the same person anyway, right.

In drawing a favourable comparison between these two highly credentialed women, Mr Abbott said that they were both young and feisty, and “I could probably say they have a bit of sex appeal.”

Face. Palm.

