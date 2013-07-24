Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The husband of murdered Melbourne woman Jill Meagher has expressed his anger at the parole board for the “catastrophic failure” that saw his wife’s killer Adrian Bayley allowed onto the streets. Tom Meagher told News Limited he had yet to receive a response from the parole board after he sent them a series of questions in late June. Among the questions Meagher asked: Do you still that feel that eight years was enough given the nature of his crimes? If not, why didn’t you feel this at the time.

Last month, Adrian Bayley was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 35 years for the rape and murder of Meagher.

2. The new Prince has made his first public appearance outside the entrance of St Mary’s hospital. You can see pics of the 3.8 kilogram nameless baby boy here.

3. Another asylum seeker boat has sunk on its way to Christmas Island. The boat reportedly sunk off the coast of Java and there has apparently been one casualty. There have been reports that there were up to 100 people on board.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of “horrific” rapes and torture occurring at the Manus Island detention centre. Former manager Rod St George told last night’s SBS’s Dateline program last night that detainees had been raped in the male compound and that staff were aware of what was happening. “There was nothing that could be done for these young men who were considered vulnerable, which in many cases is just a euphemism for men who have been raped,” he said. “They just had to stay where they were.”

This morning ABC reported that Immigration Minister Tony Burke would travel to the island to investigate the claims.

4. Thirty-eight-year-old Keli Lane – who was jailed back in 2011, after being charged with the murder of her two-day-old infant – appeared in the NSW Court of Appeal yesterday. Her defence argued that when her trial was first conducted manslaughter should have been an option for conviction given to the jury – a less serious charge – but that instead, the jury had only been presented with two options: guilty or not guilty for murder.

In 2011, the jury found that Lane killed her daughter after leaving hospital, before returning to the home of her parents. Lane argued in the past that she gave her child, Tegan, to the baby’s father. The body of the child was never found.

5. A Melbourne woman, 40-year-old Tracy Connelly, was found murdered in a van she lived in with her boyfriend on Sunday. Connelly was a sex worker, and police are investigating to see if a client may have been responsible for her tragic death.

6. The Australian Defence Force has set up a new office – the Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Office (or SeMPRO) – to deal with reports of sexual misconduct. Victims will be allowed to make reports confidentially, and outside the chain of command.

7. The Labor government revealed yesterday that the gift that Australia would be passing onto the newborn member of British royalty was a toy bilby (as well as $10,000 to Sydney’s Taronga Park Zoo, to be put towards bilby research). Prime Minister Kevin Rudd also joked that the royal family would be given a free pass to the zoo, saying: ‘I don’t know if the royal family would need this but we’ll probably give them a free pass to Taronga Zoo as well.”

8. Nurses in NSW have gone on strike today amid calls for extra staff in hospitals. The nurses union say they want “one nurse to three patients in emergency departments”. The strike will reportedly effect elective surgeries and not emergency care. NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner said she did not support for a better staff-to-patient ratio saying: “We’ve employed an additional 4,000 nurses since I’ve been a minister.”

