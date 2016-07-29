The votes are in. Tom Hiddleston has been named 'Rear of the Year'.

Who needs an Oscar when you’ve won the male “Rear of the Year” award?

Tom Hiddleston has been awarded the accolade for his amazing bum work in the AMC miniseries The Night Manager.

“The votes flooded in when Tom revealed his well-toned rear on our TV screens,’’’ the Rear of the Year Competition website says.

The NSFW sex scene in The Night Manager actually inspired a hashtag #Hiddlesbum, which Hiddleston addressed in an interview with W Magazine.

“I’m here to tell you that my butt is not dangerous,” he said.

That may be so, but it looks like it did give him an edge on the Rear of the Year competition. (Post continues after video.)

We actually were able to get our hands on Tom Hiddleston’s bottom’s acceptance speech. It reads as follows:

“Oh, wow. Oh my God. I can’t believe this is actually happening. You sit around for so many years and then bam, you’ve won the Rear of the Year.

“I want to thank the cast of The Avengers for not kicking me too hard, the wardrobe stylist from The Night Manager for framing me so perfectly, and Tom Hiddleston’s girlfriend Taylor Swift for keeping me whipped and encouraging me to shake it.

“But I want everyone to know this moment isn’t about me. This moment is for all the bared asses that went uncelebrated before me.

“This is for Channing Tatum’s bum in The Vow, Joe Manganiello butt on True Blood, my BFF Chris Hemsworth’s derriere in Rush, and all the other bare bottoms that have graced the screen before me. I am so honoured that the Rear of the Year voters chose me to be the bottom to bring these great bottoms to light.

“I want to thank my manager, my agent, my friends, and family but most of all I want to thank the one person who got me here; Tom Hiddleston, thank you. Thank you for physically bringing me here as I am attached to you, but also thank you for spiritually getting me here.

“People throw around phrases like, ‘He only thinks about his own ass’ all the time, but it’s rare to see a person for which that’s 100 percent true. That person is Tom. He goes out of his way to sit in comfortably cushioned chairs. He always wearing cotton underwear. Tom Hiddleston is a friend of the butt and I thank him.

“Thank you so much for this amazing honor. I will remember this moment forever. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”