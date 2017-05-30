Introducing the three ingredient Toblerone Mousse you can make in the MICROWAVE.

Prepare to weep. Prepare to watch those that you serve this to weep. From joy, from joy. Always from joy.

This INSANELY simple, RIDICULOUSLY delicious recipe is happiness and love in a cup.

There are only three ingredients (no eggs!) I make most of it in the microwave (yes, you read me right! In the microwave, although you can use the stove) and it truly is a food sent down directly from the Gods!

Note: This recipe serves 12 – I wanted to serve it in my fancy schmancy Limoges Porcelain tea cups (which are massive) so I did “double serve” cups i.e. recipe serves 12, but I just made it in 6 cups. It will set faster if you divide it into 12 cups, however, it should be noted, this is a divinely silky, smooth mousse as opposed to an airy, fluffy one.

The other option is that you could set it in a massive bowl, one that everyone just serves themselves from, but again, this would take longer to set!

Ingredients

400g Toblerone (You can use Dark Choc Toblerone if you like but I use Milk Choc Toblerone)

2 cups thickened cream

210g white marshmallows (note: I used pink and white in the pictures below but I recommend using white only so as to get more of the Toblerone flavour)

For the second stage you will need – 2 cups thickened cream (you need to whip this) and 250g Toblerone (roughly chopped to decorate mousse)

Method

1) Roughly chop the 400g of Toblerone and place it in a large microwave safe bowl with the 2 cups of cream and the marshmallows. Stir thoroughly.

2) Mircrowave on high for 3 minutes (AT 30 SECOND INTERVALS, STIRRING EACH 30 SECONDS, TO ENSURE IT DOESNT BURN!) note: it may take more or less than 3 minutes in your microwave, you are simply aiming to melt all of these ingredients together. As such, you could also do this on the stove, either directly or using a bain marie – but make sure to stir so it doesn’t burn!

3) Remove mixture from microwave, use a whisk to give it a good stir and set aside on your bench for it to cool completely.

4) Whip the additional cream to soft peak stage and chop the additional Toblerone.

5) Add the whipped cream to the cooled Toblerone picture – start by folding it through with a spatula and then use a whisk to combine it at the final stages. The mixture should be very smooth, you don’t want any random lumps of cream, but remember, the melted Toblerone will mean that there are some almond nougat lumps and thats all good!

6) Divide the mixture into 12 small cups / bowls / tea cups / Chinese tea cups / whatever you like and place into the fridge for about 45 mins or so, just so that the top layer sets slightly. Remove from fridge and top each serve with a generous sprinkling of Toblerone. Place back into fridge for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight, to set. This tastes great even made a day or a day and a half ahead!

This post originally appeared on Phoodie and was republished here with full permission.