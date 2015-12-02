News
news

The world has an important message for Malcolm Turnbull about marriage equality.

When Malcolm Turnbull became Prime Minister it raised the hopes of millions of marriage equality supporters.

Turnbull is a long time supporter of equal rights and yet, since taking over the top job, has done little to promote them.

Instead, he has opted to stick with the Abbott government’s plan for a plebiscite on the issue at an, as yet, undefined point in the future.

Well, global activist group All Out says the time is now and they’ve released a video calling on the PM for change.

More than 2 million people have joined the movement so far from countries all over the world and are campaigning for change.

In 75 countries in the world homosexuality is still illegal, in 10, it is punishable by death.

Clearly, there is a long way to go, the least Australia can do is say ‘yes’.

You can sign the All Out petition to Malcolm Turnbull here.

