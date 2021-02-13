News
movies

"I need to know more." Just all the best reactions to To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

In case Valentine's Day weekend doesn't stir up enough feelings, the final instalment of the hugely popular To All The Boys series is here.

The movie arrived on Netflix on Friday, February 12, and already the people of Twitter have a lot of feels. 

Understandably. 

Watch the trailer for To All the Boys: Always and Forever. Post continues below.

Based on the book of the same name, To All the Boys: Always and Forever film picks up where the second movie left off.

It follows fake-couple-turned-real Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) in their final year of high school as they grapple with the prospect of graduation and their on-rushing futures.

It's heartwarming and nostalgic, and really everything we needed this Valentine's Day. 

But don't take our word for it. Here are the best reactions on Twitter to the end of an era, A.K.A. To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

