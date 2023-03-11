'I'm passionate about body positivity. But the truth is, I don't always love mine.'

No one loves their body 100 per cent all the time. Heck, I’m happy to settle for sheer acceptance.

It’s only natural to wish we looked different sometimes, especially while the body positivity movement gets up to full swing.

I’m a self-proclaimed #bopowarrior. "Bopo" is short for body positivity, and I'm a warrior because I’ll fight to the death! But seriously, I’m passionate about accepting our bodies, at every size, shape, stage of life, gender identity, and skin colour.

And even though the movement courses through my veins, there are still times I hate my stomach, jiggly thighs, and back boobs. I truly believe body love comes from within, and yet some days it just ain’t there.

While we fight the good fight, we can’t always be our biggest fans. But there are ways we can all grow body love, and it starts at home.

This is how I get over negative thoughts about my body.

1. Move.

Movement is number one on the list because it makes me feel I’m moving forward in life, too. I’m not stuck in this body; this body is a gift.

Walking and yoga are top of the bunch for me, because they get me out of my head. Movement is almost like meditation in the way it forces you to be in the moment and be aware of your body - bonus points for fresh air, sunshine and nature, to liven all the senses.

2. Make a list.

When I'm feeling bleh, I think about everything that my body does - I can walk, run, jump, climb stairs. My heart pumps, lungs breathe, all the internal organs do their jobs. My ears and brain process beautiful music. My proprioceptors mean I know where my limbs are. The human body is pretty damn incredible. Evolution has worked magic creating me.

3. Use the "good" stuff.

When I treat my body well, I feel good. Personally, I like to do a full body scrub and slather on tanning lotion or pick out my very best clothes. Some days I just need to crack out the colourful prints, flowy fabric, and clothes I adore to spruce up my self-esteem. Don’t save the good stuff for special occasions - YOU are an occasion, right now.

4. Have an orgasm.

Feeling good makes you feel good - and yet another thing the amazing body can do is orgasm. If you don’t have a partner, get in on some solo action to get those endorphins going. You'll never regret it.

5. Share the load.

Often I feel I need to keep my troubles to myself, but I’m slowly learning that a worry shared is a worry halved. I make it a priority to reach out regularly and simply share what’s on my mind.

My closest friends win the jackpot when it comes to me unloading my anxiety. One of my besties is on the spectrum, so I know she’ll be 100 per cent honest with me - and I freaking love it.

I talk about how I wish I was smaller, or how much I’ve overeaten; and she reminds me how much I’ve been through, and how genuine and supportive I am, despite my size. Chances are, she’ll give me some perspective.

6. Practice gratitude.

On the topic of perspective, gratitude is more than a buzzword. I’m grateful for my nieces, a free country, a roof over my head, that both my parents are alive.

It's about taking stock of what I do have, rather than focusing on what I don’t. These things remind me life is good.

7. Remember, this too shall pass.

At the end of the day, human beings are meant to have varied emotions and mental states. A 'bad body day' will not last forever, so even if nothing seems to work, I’m reassured that I won’t feel like this forever. Emotions are fleeting. Before we know it, it will be a new day, a new week, a new year. Time flies, so try to embrace the now - and embrace you as you are right now. You deserve to feel good in your skin.

Yvette Jones is a nutritionist and body positivity activist. You can visit her website here.



