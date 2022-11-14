After an "ugly divorce", Tina Arena met a man called Vincent Mancini. They've been in love ever since.

Every album in Tina Arena's career has gone Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum.

She's won 15 ARIA Awards; made it into the ARIA Hall of Fame and sang The Flame at the Opening Ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games – the highest-rated TV telecast in Australian history.

But Italian-born Arena is more than just a beautiful voice. In fact, her story is a dazzling mix of warming and tragic.

In 1995, the singer-songwriter married her then-manager Ralph Carr. And right from the words 'I do', things were never quite right.

She writes in her autobiography Now I Can Dance that her family encouraged her to be a "runaway bride" on her wedding day. This was after she had a disagreement with her husband, who wasn't happy at her refusal to sell their wedding photos to a magazine.

They split up after just two years, Arena told Mia Freedman, despite the fact that their divorce wasn't finalised until 1999.

"My first experience [with marriage] was disgraceful," Arena said. "And poorly treated under Australian law, because of what I went through financially... I went back to zero after 25 years of work... I found myself getting lost. I had a very ugly divorce."

And ugly it was. Arena said she was "humiliated" and "bullied" during that time, saying the whole experience was "deeply disturbing".

Since 2000, she has been with a new long-term partner. French-born Vincent Mancini, with whom she shares a son, Gabriel, 17.

And while they haven't yet tied the knot on paper, the couple's bond transcends that of a standard relationship.

"I’ve been married to a beautiful man [Vincent] for years 'behind the church,'" Arena explained to Freedman. "Vince always said 'yeah we're married, behind the church'."

Tina Arena and Vincent Mancini.

She went on: "I think at my age I've understood something really quite profound, and that is it takes enormous strength to be the silent partner behind somebody like me that has the history that I have...it takes a man that has to know who he is."

"I've been living with the most beautiful man for the past 17 years who has taught me about love, who's taught me about respect, who's taught me about self-worth, and the beautiful simplistic things in life."

This week, Tina featured in Channel Seven's This Is Your Life, where her musical highlights, career and personal life were unpacked.

Reflecting on all that she has experienced in her 55 years, she said: "I think that if there's something that I have understood pretty clearly is that I certainly know what I don't want, and I make no bones about it. I am very transparent with those around me, whether I know them well or not, I am very grateful for the life that I have had."

"Yes there have been highs and lows, a lot of lows as well but I have been very fortunate to have live those lows sort of quietly and not in the day in age in which we live in now."

This article was originally published in 2017 and was updated in November 2022 with new information.

