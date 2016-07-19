Meet Tiffany Trump, the internet-famous other daughter of Donald Trump.

She has the same last name as one of the most prolific, vocal presidential candidates the world has ever seen.

Today, she is the headline speaker at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the US.

So, who is Tiffany Trump, and why haven’t we heard about her?

She is Donald Trump’s daughter, and she has managed to stay out of the spotlight during most of her father’s presidential campaign.

But while Tiffany has shied away from a presence on the campaign trail, she has not been so shy when it comes to social media and fame.

The 22-year-old has 158,000 followers on Instagram that follow her from pool to ski slope to pool.

Here’s what you need to know about Tiffany Trump:

1.Tiffany is the daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. Though she was born in New York, she was raised by her mother since she was a child.

2. Earlier this year, Tiffany graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she double majored in sociology and urban studies.

It was at UPenn that she met her rumored boyfriend Ross Mechanic (above).

3. Tiffany is an aspiring professional musician. In 2011, she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for her Where Are They Now? special. Tiffany said, “I love music. It’s always been very dear to me … It’s more of a hobby right now, but we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level as a professional.” That same year she recorded a single called “Like a Bird“.

4. She supports her father’s bid for the presidency.

During an interview on the Today Show Tiffany said, “I think we truly need to look at all of the amazing things he’s done. Luckily, he’s continuing to excel. We’re very proud.”

5. She is clearly having the best summer.

Regardless of whether or not her father wins the presidency, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of Tiffany Trump in the future.