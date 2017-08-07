Tiffany Hall is expecting her first child in September and like most mums-to-be, her body has changed in the last few months.

However, The Biggest Loser trainer won’t be giving up time with her newborn to get her pre-baby body back.

“There’s a lot of effort that goes in to the bounce back,” Hall told News.com.au.

“Hours at the gym and calorie restrictions. I’m not up for sacrificing time with my new baby to be pumping it out at the gym.”

Hall said there’s so much pressure on new mums to bounce back, but she’s not going to listen to it.

“My body has changed, and that’s all right. I have put on weight, but it’s beautiful, glorious weight.”

Hall also told News.com.au that she hasn’t had an easy pregnancy, so she’s already had to pull back on her training schedule.

“I loved being active, and I loved my routine,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, all that matters is the baby. They have a plan, and I can’t interfere.”

In a recent Instagram post, Hall told her followers in time she would transform back to her “fitter, more agile self”.

“It won’t be overnight, there are no post-baby bounce back photo shoots booked.

“I’m giving myself a few months and will be taking it slow, enjoying my time with Ed & the baby, who come first.”

While some new mums can’t wait to hit the gym, others really embrace their post-baby body.

Earlier this year after giving birth to her daughter, Florence Betty, Sophie Cachia told her followers that if she had to choose between Florence and a flat tummy, Florence would win every time.

This wasn’t the first time the mum-of-two shared a body positive message, just a month after giving birth to her daughter, Cachia posted a full length pic of herself in activewear.

In the caption she told her followers that she was focusing on repairing her body rather than worrying about losing weight post-birth.

“I – and I can only speak for myself – believe in FIXING my body first and foremost before worrying about my weight,” she writes.

“My little tummy is sticking around, and guess what? I’m only four weeks postpartum, therefore so it bloody should be!”

