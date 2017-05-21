Thylane Blondeau starred in Vogue age 10. Now she's all grown up.

Thylane Blondeau was photographed on the Cannes red carpet earlier this week.

Ordinarily, a French model attending a French film festival wouldn’t be particularly newsworthy, but in this case it is — because Blondeau’s career has been a controversial one.

And you probably remember why.

She made her fashion debut at the ripe old age of four by walking for Jean Paul Gaultier, but it was Blondeau’s appearance in Vogue six years later that really kicked things into gear.

In the December 2010 issue of Vogue Paris, edited by Tom Ford, the then-10-year-old starred in a photoshoot wearing the kind of clothing and makeup typically worn by women several years older than her.

The leopard print stilettos were particularly memorable.

Image: Vogue Paris

The 'adult' styling, along with Blondeau's provocative poses, drew international condemnation from the media, child 'watchgroups' and even politicians.

However, it didn't seem to harm her prospects. Quite the contrary, actually; she's gone on to feature in Jalouse and Teen Vogue, and signed with top agency IMG Worldwide. More recently she's made moves into acting.