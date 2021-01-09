SEX DIARIES: ‘My f**k buddy invited me over. Then we invited his mate to join in.'

I’d been sleeping with Will on and off for a year when I let slip that I’d always fantasied about having a threesome.

We’d been having sex in the spoons position when he'd whispered in my ear, “do you want to film this?”

Reaching for my iPhone, I swiped left and hit front camera. Suddenly our naked bodies filled the screen. Pulling me up onto all fours near the edge of the bed, Will stepped down onto the carpet before grabbing the phone. With one hand on my hip and the other on record, he pushed himself in and out, while I threw my head back and moaned for the camera.

We watched it together in bed later on.

As Will grew beside me, I put my hand around him, matching the tempo of our scene. Adding to the dialogue, I began to tell him how much I desperately wanted someone else to join us, detailing exactly what I’d like to do.

Two and a half weeks later, I was busy day drinking on a date one Saturday afternoon when I got a text from Will.

“Want to come round to my mate’s place for a threesome with us two?”

By 8pm I was at his front door, wearing a black lace lingerie set, complete with suspenders and stockings, under my short dress and winter coat. A bright red lip matched the Merlot in my cheeks - and masked the nerves.

Will answered, bending down to kiss me hello, before leading me up the staircase.

As I walked into the lounge room, Aaron rose to kiss me on the cheek and I was immediately taken back. He was far sexier than the picture Will had sent me earlier.

With a mop of dark hair with a short beard and moustache, and a sexy Irish accent, he was definitely my type.

Will poured me a G&T, and then the three of us chatted. There was no mention of what Will had suggested in his text message. Aaron was even cooking us dinner!

I was starting to think I'd got the wrong end of the stick, when Aaron went to the kitchen, and Will came up behind me.

One hand snaked around my waist while the other pulled my hair back to kiss the side of my neck, searching for my mouth. Suddenly, I felt his hand on my right thigh as his fingers slowly ran up the back of my leg. Reaching the top of my stocking, he realised what I was wearing.

“Oh baby,” he groaned in my ear, full of wanting.

I turned my head, whispering back, "I wore it for you both."

After dinner, washed down with another G&T, I left the boys, momentarily preoccupied with the game on TV, to use the bathroom.

Brushing past Will on my way out, he caught me by the hand and pulled me back, ordering me to turn around. I giggled as I faced away from the table and he yanked my dress up, revealing the back of my suspenders and black lace g-string.

“F**king hell,” Aaron breathed out, as I turned to see the fire in his eyes, the boys exchanging looks.

Walking back into the room, I knew it was time to take things up a notch.

“Let’s play strip 21,” I said, settling myself on the floor around the coffee table.

With a knack for beginner’s luck, I had the boys shirtless within a few rounds, but by the time Will lost his jeans, I knew my time was up.

First off came the hoodie Will had leant me as a handicap, then it was my dress.

Next up, my bra, before I stood and let Will unclip my suspenders.

Very aware that I was now almost completely exposed in front of this stranger, I looked across at Aaron and saw him get to his knees, learning forward across this table.

I knelt up too and suddenly his lips were on mine, his hand grabbing the back of my head as he kissed me hard and full of passion.

By the time I lost my g-string, we all agreed that I should keep the stockings on, and the winners would instead receive ‘favours’.

When the boys had one each, I told them both to get on the couch, sitting side by side. All my nerves were now gone, or at least quelled with Bombay Sapphire.

Kneeling on the carpet between their feet, I looked up at Will before sinking my mouth over him, the same time that I wrapped a hand around a very hard Aaron. Within a few seconds, I switched, alternating between sucking, my hands never leaving either of them.

Then Will said, “I want to see him f**k you.”

Crawling in between Will’s legs, I stretched up into downward dog. With my mouth still on Will, Aaron grabbed my hips and pushed himself inside. Every inch rushed in, filling me up.

It had been too long since I’d been with anyone that big, that wide, that long, and I let out a deep loud moan. This was going to be so much fun.



Trying to keep my focus on Will, I let Aaron pound into me, but it soon became too much to bear. Reaching behind to put my palm on his thigh, I looked up and whispered, “slower”.



Dropping to our knees, he slid into me, gentler this time. I turned my head back, smiling, my face in front of his.

“You’re too big,” I laughed.

He beamed and his eyes glistened as if he’d been told that plenty of times before but still enjoyed hearing it. His mouth met mine as he devoured me, the moment intensified knowing Will was watching on.

“My turn,” a groan came from the couch and Aaron retreated.

I climbed onto the sofa and into Will’s lap, my hands on his shoulders as I sank myself down. While I slowly began to ride him, his mouth tore into my nipples. I sped up, faster and harder, but something was missing now.

I pulled my head back and looked across at Aaron, who stood watching, waiting, with a drink in his hand.

“Come here,” I motioned, and he crossed the room in two steps.

Having two men with all their attention on me, letting me tell them what to do, I'd never been more turned on.

Aaron stopped just in front of my face, sliding into my waiting mouth, as I began to rock back and forth on Will once again. Hearing them both enjoy me was the hottest moment of my life.

Getting up, I looked at Aaron and told him to sit down while I moved onto all fours on the couch.

With my lips above his lap, I began to work while Will slid his fingers into me from behind, the other hand playing with himself, until Aaron finally exploded behind my tongue.

Later, while sitting on the windowsill and smoking a joint, Will left the room and I looked across at Aaron.

I felt insatiable and needed him inside me once again. I crossed the room and sat on him, feeling him slide up into me, my breasts against his face. Pulling him to me, I f**ked him hard, screaming out.

Seven hours disappeared that night in a haze of sex, laced with gin, handcuffs and some tantalising BDSM.

It was like nothing I had ever experienced before, and I have no idea how I’m going to go back to having sex without anyone else in the room.

