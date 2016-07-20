A woman has given birth to her third set of twins in two years.

A Kansas City woman has given birth to her third set of twins in 26 months.

Last month Danesha Couch, 20, welcomed fraternal twin girls Delanie and Darla to her family. The pair only just joined their siblings at home, after spending three weeks in neonatal intensive care.

One year ago, she gave birth to Deliah and Devina, and a year before that had two boys named Danarius and Desmond.

Tragically, Desmond died shortly after birth due to complications of prematurity. Couch recalls: “That was a pretty bad time.”

According to the BBC, the chance of having three sets of non-identical twins is one in 88,000. Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom of Shawnee Mission Medical Centre speaks from decades of research that indicates "the fact that you've ever done it before, makes it more likely to do it again."

It is also possible that Couch's race was a contributing factor, given that African-American women are more likely to have twins than Caucasian or Asian women. Couch has had no form of fertility treatment.

Dr. Wickstrom told Fox News that women who have multiple multiples are predisposed to release more than one egg at a time.

Couch says that she assumed the second set was a fluke, and didn't expect to fall pregnant with twins a third time. Couch laughs: “People just consider me a freak of nature when I tell them.”

She says her only regret would be timing and that she absolutely loves babies.

My own mother had two sets of twins in two and a half years, and was told by doctors that if she were to fall pregnant for a third time, they would most likely be twins.

Now, excuse me while I call my mum and inform her that she has been well and truly outdone.

You can listen to the podcast where Anne Stephens talks about parenting two sets of twins, here.

