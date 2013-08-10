News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

Stuck in a rut and sick of cooking the same five meals every week?

ADVERTISEMENT

 

By ALANA HOUSE

How do you handle the grocery shopping? I plan my visits with military precision. First I map out my week’s meals, then I write a detailed list before hitting the aisles. (Confession: I may also look forward to the quiet time and my weekly treat of a sugar-free Mother while I push the trolley a little/way too much …)

Between work and family, there’s no time to fuss over weeknight dinners, so quick and easy are my keywords. I also try to include to a mince dish (for economy) and a salmon dish (for health) each week.

I’m a little addicted to trying new things and my kids are getting better with age at eating them!

Here are five dinners I’m planning to cook this week:

Monday: Turkey meatballs with spaghetti

This dish includes wholemeal breadcrumbs and spaghetti so I feel a little more virtuous serving it, especially if there are steamed veggies on the side.

Get the recipe here. 

Tuesday: Honey nut chicken stir-fry

The kids have swimming lessons on a Tuesday, so a stir-fry is a quick and easy option when we arrive home late and hungry.

Get the recipe here.

Wednesday: Salsa-roasted salmon

OK, confession time. My kids won’t actually eat the salsa. I’ll just crumb some salmon pieces for them and cook up this spicy treat for my husband and I.

Get the recipe here. 

Thursday: Singapore noodles

My kids LOVE rice noodles and as long as I go easy on the curry powder they gobble this dish up. My husband and I just add extra chilli after serving them.

Get the recipe here. 

Friday: Mozzarella chicken burgers

Chicken, cheese and pasta sauce in a burger, what’s not to love?

Get the recipe here. 

Need more inspiration? Try these:

Tags: cmp-sodastream-mm111214-ed , food , recipes

Related Stories

Recommended