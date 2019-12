Cruelty to children doesn't only come in the form of physical abuse.

This advertisement by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) is a startling reminder that children believe what they are told, whether it's abusive insults or offhand comments muttered out of frustration.

The campaign aims to highlight the damaging, long-term effects of emotional abuse on young minds.

Say no to cruelty to children, and share this video.