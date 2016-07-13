News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

This toddler just asked Kim Kardashian the one thing we've been dying to know.

If you had the chance to interview Kim Kardashian, what’s the first thing you would ask?

Perhaps you’d ask about her daily beauty routine, how she really feels about Taylor Swift or how to take the perfect selfie.

Or, if you’re anything like toddler Sid, you’d ask her how the HECK she became famous.

Little Sid - the young son of one of Kim's friends - got the chance to sit down with Kim and discuss the big issues, and he didn't waste any time in getting straight to the point.

"How are you famous?" the curious toddler asked.

Caught off guard by his hard-hitting interview style, Kim didn't quite know how to respond.

"Famous? I don't like to use that term," she began.

"How am I famous? That's a good question..." she continued, before her friend interrupted with "she's got a big booty!"

Sid also asked Kim why she was always on the cover of magazines ("because I like magazines", says Kim) and whether or not she could turn his mum into an emoji.

Dream big, Sid. We'll see you at the Walkley awards soon.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended