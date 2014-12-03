News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

9 things you should never say to a person who just cut their hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image via Thinkstock.

I’ve had two very disappointing reactions to my last two haircuts. And while I like to think I’m not a vain person, it’s a massive blow to a girl’s confidence when you arrive home post-appointment and are met with questions like “when are you going to grow your hair again?” and “couldn’t they have done your roots?”

Oof.

Since I’m not the only one who has experienced Post Traumatic Salon Disappointment (PTSD), behold the 9 worst things to say to someone who just cut their hair. For those times you know you didn’t get the haircut you wanted, but you don’t need your friends / family or colleagues to point it out. YET THEY DO.

Watch: Brittany’s top three hacks for fighting frizz. (Post continues after video.)

1. It’s um, different.

2. Well, at least you have the face to pull it off.

Is that meant to be a compliment?

3. You got your haircut!

4. It looks…. (long pause) great.

5. Oh...wow.

6. How long is it going to take to grow back?

7. Oh, but I loved your red/blonde/brown hair...

8. I don't know why you like your hair short.

I don't know why I'm even friends with you.

9. Don't worry, it will grow back.

Or nothing. THEY SAY NOTHING.

Which is worse, because it suddenly dawns on you that you just spent three hours and $300 in the salon to look EXACTLY the same.

What's the worst thing someone has said to you after a haircut?

Speaking of haircuts... check out these gorgeous before and after shots from our The Chop series:
Tags: hair

Related Stories

Recommended