Just 8 ways to make the absolute most out of 48 hours in Sydney.

It's been an incredibly unusual – and often challenging – year.

For the last seven months, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the entire world into disarray, transforming our lives in more ways than we ever could have imagined.

Now, as life slowly regains a sense of normality, many of us are looking forward to taking a well-deserved break.

Unlike years gone by, international travel is off the cards this summer.

But while we can't travel outside Australia, the options for travelling locally are practically endless.

Image: Supplied.

In fact, there's no better time for a Sydney staycation.

From harbourside views to incredible bars and restaurants, it's safe to say that Sydney is the perfect playground for all visitors – even for those who already live there.

Plus, by visiting Sydney, you'll get to support a bunch of small businesses along the way.

All you need is a spare weekend.

Here’s just eight ways to make the absolute most out of 48 hours in Sydney.

Stay in the perfect location and order room service for breakfast.

Located right next to the Sydney Harbour Bridge with impressive views of Sydney Harbour, Pier One is the perfect destination for a weekend staycation.

The hotel, which has spacious rooms and suites, is also home to a bunch of dining experiences.

The Walsh Bay Suite at Pier One. Image: Supplied.

With outdoor fireplaces and harbourside views, Bar One features an impressive cocktail list. While sipping on cocktails, you can order from Bar One's very own food truck, which offers burgers, pizzas, and share plates.

Bar One. Image: Supplied.

Next door to Bar One is The Gantry Restaurant. With both indoor and outdoor waterside dining, the restaurant offers a four-course tasting menu as well as an a la carte menu.

The Gantry Restaurant. Image: Supplied.

The Gantry Restaurant. Image: Supplied.

Plus, if you don't feel like eating out, the hotel has an expansive (and delicious) room service menu.

Breakfast at Pier One. Image: Supplied.

Wander around The Rocks.

From centuries-old laneways and buildings, to boutique bars and cafes, The Rocks are the perfect location for a slow, weekend wander.

Image: Supplied.

Enjoy a couple's treatment.

There's nothing better than a massage. Nothing.

If you're looking to relax on your staycation, visit the Shangri-la Hotel for a luxurious couple's treatment.

The spa offers massages, facials and a range of body treatments.

Have a harbourside picnic.

As the weather is warming up, it's the perfect time for a harbourside picnic.

If you're looking for something a little more fancy, Pretty Picnics offer a range of grazing boxes, as well as fully styled, catered picnics.

Yes, please.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Satisfy your inner foodie.

If you're a more adventurous foodie, the award-winning Bentley Restaurant is the perfect dining experience.

Set in an industrial space in the middle of Sydney, the restaurant is home to innovative dishes and boutique wines.

Bentley Restaurant offers an a la carte menu as well as a tasting menu that will challenge your tastebuds.

Bentley Restaurant. Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Visit one of Sydney's best cocktail bars.

It's easy to see why Maybe Sammy are listed on the World's 50 Best Bars List.

Located in The Rocks, this cocktail bar draws inspiration from the 1950s.

With an opulent setting and friendly bartenders, Maybe Sammy are known for their long list of innovative cocktails, including Dunes, which comes complete with a rosemary scented bubble.

Cocktails at Maybe Sammy. Image: Supplied.

Cruise Sydney Harbour.

You can't spend a weekend in Sydney without getting out on the water.

Take in the views of Sydney Harbour from the water. There are loads of water transport options available including La Dolce Vita, a luxury Italian wooden speedboat.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Enjoy brunch at a beachside location.

There's no better way to spend your Sunday than brunching at a beachside location.

Located in a coastal art déco building on Balmoral Beach, Bather's Pavilion is home to beachside views and delicious dining.

Bather's Pavilion. Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Experience fine dining at Bathers' Pavilion Restaurant or opt for something more casual at Bathers' Bistro.

Jessica Staveley travelled to Sydney as a guest of Destination NSW on a Romance Playcation. For inspiration on Sydney adventures and 'Playcation' itineraries, check out sydney.com and tag #ILoveSydney.

