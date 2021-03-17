Nine things you didn't know you could do as a family in Perth city.

We all know that the school holidays can be bittersweet.

Yes, it's lovely getting to spend time with the kids, but sometimes finding ways to keep the whole family entertained can feel like a chore.

Luckily, the city of Perth has everything you could possibly need.

Known for its natural beauty - like the Swan River - and for being surrounded by natural bushland and beaches, it's also packed to the rafters with bucket-list adventures that suit the entire family. But we decided to unearth the truly unique that you perhaps didn’t know about.

So, grab the kids and let’s go…

Matagarup Zip+Climb

Location: Optus Stadium

This is no ordinary walk up a bridge. The Matagarup Bridge Climb leads to an open-air viewing platform, 72 metres above the Swan River, with 360-degree views.

It’s a showstopper, and a pretty new experience, only opening in mid-February this year.

Costs start at $99 and only suitable for those over eight years old.

Little Ferry Co

Location: Elizabeth Quay

Who doesn't love the excitement of being on the water?

Gliding through the waters of Swan River is an absolutely unique experience. And the friendly skippers level this adventure up with their commentary on the historical background of Perth.

There’s a reason why the Little Ferry Co is seen as the #1 boating tour in the city. Ferries run every day from 10am until 4pm. And it’s pretty kind on the pocket too, with a single trip costing just $14 or a day pass at $38.

Suitable for all ages.

About Bike Hire

Location: East Perth

Image: Supplied.

There's a real novelty in hiring a bike in the city. Take the kids on a scenic bike ride, with the Swan River or the city skyline as your backdrop.

There’s plenty of bike hires in the city but a personal favourite has to be About Bike Hire as they’ve an extensive range, from your standard mountain bikes all the way to family quad cycles.

They’ll even deliver to most CBD locations. A top tip? Finish that cycle around the Swan River with a stand-up paddleboard trip over the waters.

Family Scavenger Hunt

Location: Perth City

The Two Feet & A Heartbeat family scavenger hunts are a brilliant activity for teens and tweens.

Not only will you work as a team to hunt for hidden clues scattered throughout the city, but without realising it the kids will be learning interesting historical facts about Perth while also solving riddles.

Great exercise for both body and mind. This is one of the most fun family activities in Perth. Trust us.

Art Gallery of Western Australia

Location: Perth Cultural Centre

Free activities are a great way to keep an eye on the purse strings, and the Art Gallery of Western Australia is a premium experience that only asks for a donation on the door.

It's also an opportunity to do something educational. If your kid loves to paint or get crafty, why not take them to see some of Perth’s best creative works on display?

There’s always a different art activity running for school-age children so keep an eye on their website. But what’s constant is that the Art Gallery of Western Australia has its eye firmly on celebrating Indigenous art.

Perth Cultural Centre

Location: Northbridge

It’s time for a culture hit and it doesn’t get much better than the Perth Cultural Centre in Northbridge.

Here the kids (and let’s be real, yourself also) can learn about everything from sustainable gardening in their urban orchard to ecosystems in the wetland.

The programme is always jam packed with activities for all ages so have a peruse online ahead of time.

State Theatre Centre of WA

Location: Perth Cultural Centre

Image: Alex Scheffler.

There's always something on at the State Theatre Centre of WA, and from 7-11 April 2021, there's the perfect show for kids. Room on the Broom is adapted from the award-winning picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, published by Macmillan Children’s books, and tells the story with songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up, as well as their grown-ups.

Yagan Square Playscape

Location: Yagan Square

It might not be the same as the rooftop parties you frequented pre-kids but at least the little ones will absolutely love Yagan Square Playscape, a rooftop playground.

The play space has been designed to celebrate the geological and rock formations found across regional Western Australia. But the kids will probably be more interested in the water play area, creating a river of sorts that runs right through the middle.

Take spare clothes.

Oh and plenty of snacks as they’ll not want to leave.

Feature Image: Supplied.