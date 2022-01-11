'Does it count if the run is not logged?' 13 things runners know to be true.

More than a decade ago now, I got into an argument with one of my parents and ran away. Like, literally ran away.

I laced up $20 running shoes I'd purchased from a budget shoe store, that had spent months collecting dust at the back of my wardrobe, and I... ran down the street. I didn't make it much further before I was spluttering and fearful that my heart was going to beat out of my chest.

Not the most gracious introduction to running, but weirdly enough, from then on I became a 'runner'. Still melodramatic, too, in case you're wondering.

Read more: "I've run 5 times a week for 10 years. Here are my super simple tips to make it easier."

Since then, I've invested in some much better shoes and learned a lot about running. I've also learned that there's a kind of community-feel to the whole thing, where you and other runners just... get each other. No one quite understands the runner's high or how empowering it can feel unless they also do it, ya know?

There are also some universal experiences, whether it's plodding through a difficult run or looking at your poor, overflowing laundry basket at the end of the week.

So, here are 13 things runners know to be true:

1. You need to do sooooo much laundry. Oh, you've got jeans to wash? Too bad, I have 1035763 loads of activewear to get through first.

Listen: Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky discusses how to become a runner. Post continues below audio.

2. Actually, you probably wear exclusively activewear.

First of all, sports bras are much more comfy than normal bras, okay. Secondly, what's the point in putting on normal clothes when I'm just going to have to get changed to run later anyway?

Also, leggings are pants. We will die on that hill.

3. You have your favourite gear that gets worn to death.

There's a weird level of excitement whenever your unicorn pair of shorts - you know, the perfect length ones with the side pockets, that stay perfectly in place no matter what - are clean and waiting for you to take them on yet another run. Or it's that extra comfy, supportive and cute sports bra. Or the leggings you can't stop raving about to everyone who will listen.

Turns out I... really rate these Cotton On Body shorts. 🤣 Image: Supplied.

Whatever your favourite piece of gear is, you wear it as often as your laundry routine will allow, or own multiple pairs in different colours.

4. Your weather app gets a major workout.

I'm willing to go out on a limb and say runners check weather apps more than meteorologists. How hot is it? What way is the wind blowing? What day this week has the worst running weather and can I work my rest day around that?

5. You actually really like rain runs.

Secretly, nothing makes you feel more badarse than chucking on a cap and rain jacket, and heading out into the great, rainy outdoors.

No really, rain runs make you feel like a superhero. Plus, the post-rain run smugness is on a whole other level.

Wind, on the other hand, can GTFO.

6. You never know how a run is going to go.

If you head out the door thinking you're going to have the greatest run of your life, it almost always sucks. And why is it that whenever you're battling to get out the door, you end up having one of those 'I could run forever!' days.

You never know what kind of mood your legs will be in, you can only roll with the punches.

7. You love the little comaraderie wave or nod from other runners.

NOTHING FEELS BETTER.

8. Your feet are GROSS.

Whether we... want to be or not, we are not the kinds of people who can make thousands of dollars selling feet pics on the internet.

Running makes you feel bloody great, but it also makes your feet... a bit yuck. Those poor things take a pounding, so it makes sense. But nail polish is your very, very good friend (even if you have to paint the skin where a toenail - RIP -once was).

9. You're always in pursuit of a whole number.

Returning home to find you've run 4.8 kilometres is... not okay. Cue running up and down your street a couple of times to round it out.

10. Speaking of... does it count if the run is not logged?

Logically, yes of course. But also... no. You bloody love your fitness watch/tracking app and the stats it provides, so if you ever get to the end of a run and realise something went wrong or you forgot to start tracking, it's a travesty.

11. You run faster or harder when you're being... watched.

Not every run is a competition but still, it's hard not to speed up when you can hear a car about to pass you, or there's a walker coming the other way.

We all want them to think 'damn, they're going fast'. Don't lie.

12. You measure what time of the year it is by 'shorts season' or 'leggings season'.

What are summer and winter? Do you mean 'shorts season' and 'leggings season'?

13. Your foam roller is your worst enemy, but also your best friend.

YES, I AM CRYING WHILE MASSAGING MY QUADS UP AND DOWN THIS STUPID PIECE OF FOAM. WHAT OF IT?

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer. For more pop culture takes, sarcasm and... cat content, you can follow her on Instagram.



Feature image: Supplied.