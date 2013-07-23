Watch the first year of this baby's life in 365 seconds

Meet Indigo Cornwell.

This little boy is the star of an amazing movie filmed by his parents from the day he was born.

It’s called A Second a Day From Birth. Dad Sam Cornwell followed his little boy for a year and carefully edited together this amazing movie.

Sam said, “Meet our son Indigo who was born on the 9th July 2012. From that day my wife and I videoed Indigo at least once a day, every day up to a year old. For his first birthday we’ve spent some time putting together a video of his entire first year. He doesn’t quite appreciate it yet, but we hope that in a few years he will.”

See the results here. You’ll want to rewind all your children’s lives just so you can do the same. It’s incredible.

A Second a Day from Birth. from Sam Christopher Cornwell on Vimeo.