Some men have solved a problem that women never knew they had...

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Don’t you just hate it when you buy a bra to boost your cup-size, only to get home and discover that it doesn’t have a secret compartment where you can hide your booze? I mean geez, way to listen to consumer demand you guys.

Well, great news everybody! Some men at a website called The Beer Belly have seen a hole in the market and they’ve come to the rescue of women everywhere by filling it with this:

Yes: A bra that enhances your bust size with pouches filled with wine, which are then connected to a hidden hose that allows you to take sneaky swigs in public.

Obviously.

But I may not be doing it justice. Here is the The Beer Belly’s description:

Turn an A cup in to double Ds AND sport your favorite beverage for yourself and your friends!

Better than a Boob Job and Cheaper Too! Not to mention the savings on over priced drinks. We developed The Winerack to “Fill Out” our product line if you will. The picture shown here is of our good friend Drea, who is NOT, no offense Drea, Well Endowed. Sporting the Winerack and Voila’ Drea’s giving Pamela Anderson a run for the money. Take a bottle of wine, a mixed drink or even a fifth of your favorite hard stuff to the movies, concerts, ball games, even PTA meetings. Sporting a rack that will turn heads and serving a beverage that will have guys standing in line for a sip of your secret stash! With simple blow into the tube it’s easy to keep that full look even as you drink from your secret stash.

Problem solved! THANKS MEN!

Here’s a vid if you’d like to see the genius invention in action:

So… Would you buy The Wine Rack?