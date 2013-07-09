News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Some men have solved a problem that women never knew they had...

ADVERTISEMENT

By ROSIE WATERLAND

Don’t you just hate it when you buy a bra to boost your cup-size, only to get home and discover that it doesn’t have a secret compartment where you can hide your booze? I mean geez, way to listen to consumer demand you guys.

Well, great news everybody! Some men at a website called The Beer Belly have seen a hole in the market and they’ve come to the rescue of women everywhere by filling it with this:

Yes: A bra that enhances your bust size with pouches filled with wine, which are then connected to a hidden hose that allows you to take sneaky swigs in public.

Obviously.

But I may not be doing it justice. Here is the The Beer Belly’s description:

Turn an A cup in to double Ds AND sport your favorite beverage for yourself and your friends!
Better than a Boob Job and Cheaper Too! Not to mention the savings on over priced drinks.

We developed The Winerack to “Fill Out” our product line if you will. The picture shown here is of our good friend Drea, who is NOT, no offense Drea, Well Endowed. Sporting the Winerack and Voila’ Drea’s giving Pamela Anderson a run for the money.

Take a bottle of wine, a mixed drink or even a fifth of your favorite hard stuff to the movies, concerts, ball games, even PTA meetings. Sporting a rack that will turn heads and serving a beverage that will have guys standing in line for a sip of your secret stash!

With simple blow into the tube it’s easy to keep that full look even as you drink from your secret stash.

Problem solved! THANKS MEN!

Here’s a vid if you’d like to see the genius invention in action:

So… Would you buy The Wine Rack?

Tags: style , video , viral-videos , women

Related Stories

Recommended