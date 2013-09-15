The week in gossip: Shane woos back Liz, Justin Timberlake's a bigamist (and more!)

What is it with celebrities and oversharing? My husband was running late for our date at a local small bar last week so I amused myself with a trawl through Twitter and suddenly gaped ... Liz Hurley had tweeted: "Apologies to loyal followers for Twitter silence on recent events. Too raw & personal to share right now."

Well, not too raw and personal that she couldn't allude recent media reports about trouble in paradise with fiance Shane Warne with her 433,092 followers. Then Shane added his two bob's worth: “Some of the reports re EH & me r absolute rubbish. Yes we're sorting through (private) issues. But we're not throwing the towel in yet.”

You know Shurley, it ain't "private" when you tweet about it ... just sayin'...

Shane flew to London on Friday in a desperate bid to save his relationship with Liz. Before he left, he got a friend to call the Herald Sun to insist the problems in their relationship had nothing to do with him still being besties with ex-wife Simone.

>> Demi Moore is dating Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton, 66, after meeting him while in a relationship with his son, Harry, 31. During Demi and Harry's six month relationship, she became good friends with Peter and now romance has blossomed. According to E! the couple are very "into one another" and have been seeing each other three times a week. Demi apparently thinks Peter "is very charismatic and she loves that about him, he’s a go-getter". Meanwhile, Peter is "learning from her spirituality". Could her toyboy days finally be over?



>> Things got a little ... weird on Wednesday when Justin Timberlake and Today reporter Matt Lauer had a wild night together in Las Vegas that could easily double as the trailer for The Hangover 4 ... and ended with them being married by an Elvis impersonator. Click here to see the video.

>> If you don't already love The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, this might change your mind: On The Talk, co-host Sara Gilbert shared an emotional secret about when she realized she was gay -- while she was dating Galecki. Only a very secure male would accept this news graciously, and not interpret it as a rejection. Luckily, Galecki was just that guy. Gilbert notes that she asked Galecki first, before telling the Talk audience that she cried after making out with him. He gave her his blessing, and even offered to come on the show and hold her hand while she relayed what happened. "It was so sweet," she said.

>> Harry Potter author J.K Rowling wrote about the stigma she felt when she became a single mum 20 years ago. The feature appears on the Gingerbread website, an organisation for single parents that she represents as president. She concluded: "I would say to any single parent currently feeling the weight of stereotype or stigmatization that I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life. Yes, I got off benefits and wrote the first four Harry Potter books as a single mother, but nothing makes me prouder than what Jessica told me recently about the first five years of her life: ‘I never knew we were poor. I just remember being happy.’" Read more here.

>> True Blood star Alexander Skarsgard announced he's in training to race to the South Pole against Prince Harry in November to raise funds for the Walking with the Wounded charity. "I'm pretty stubborn and motivated and I don't give up easily," he told PEOPLE magazine. "I'm very focused and we're not going to lose!"

>> Brad Pitt crashed a wedding. Hysteria ensued ...

>> Will Smith revealed that he discovered his wife supposedly wanted to divorce him via Google Alert ... while they lay in bed together. Awkward! He insisted the reports are rubbish.

>> Playboy organised a rather special present for its 60th anniversary - a cover starring none other than Kate Moss. Meanwhile the owners of Penthouse magazine filed for bankruptcy protection.

>> If you've got a spare $19.5 million lying around, we have good news for you: Courteney Cox and David Arquette have just listed their Beverley Hills mansion. Click here for a stickybeak.

>> It was revealed Charles Saatchi is dating What Not To Wear star Trinny Woodall just six weeks after his divorce from Nigella Lawson. The couple have already shared two dinners at Scott's in the London suburb of Mayfair - the same restaurant where he tried to throttle Nigella three months ago. The couple even sat on the same terrace as the scene of the infamous attack. Creepy.

>> Josh Duhamel treated us to this pic of his gorgeous new bub Axl on Facebook!

>> P.Diddy - the artist former known as Sean Combs, Puff Daddy and P-Diddy (yeah, we're a bit lost too) - has lost a cool million dollars during a game of Craps with Rick Ross. You know, just spare change. The rapper shared his loss on Instagram, posting a video with the caption: "I just lost a million dollars. It ain't nothin #SuckMyDickBitch."

>> In a cover story for GQ Justin Theroux said he had to make compromises when he moved in with Jennifer Aniston, such as not displaying his "syphilis throats" collection on the mantlepiece. "I have these beautiful wax-museum pieces -- handmade, from the 1800s -- from a museum of curiosities. They’re just these open mouths, with tongues, and in the throats are different stages, labeled, of syphilis and gonorrhea and whatever," he told the magazine. "Those definitely found a great place in my office in L.A. They weren’t going to be above the fireplace anytime soon."

>> According to reports from E! News, Zac Efron spent some time in a rehabilitation centre earlier this year.

>> In the latest gem from comedy youTube channel Funny or Die, Samuel L. Jackson is screamed at by parents for encouraging bad behavior by their children through his movie roles. Click here to see it.

>> Actor and comedian Billy Connolly revealed he has been treated for prostate cancer and diagnosed as being in the early stages of Parkinson's Disease. But he plans to continue working. According to the statement his rep released: "Billy has been assured by experts that the findings will in no way inhibit or affect his ability to work, and he will start filming a TV series in the near future, as well as undertaking an extensive theatrical tour of New Zealand in the new year."

>> Meet Clint Eastwood's 27-year-old son, Scott. Did you do a double take? Yeah, us too. Scott, the son of the Hollywood legend and Jacelyn Reeves, has starred in a photoshoot for Town & Country magazine, channelling his dad in his 'Dirty Harry' days. He's got Clint's trademark squint and furrowed brow down to a fine art.

>> Mark Wahlberg revealed he recently graduated high school. The 42-year-old actor - previously known as Marky Mark - received his diploma in June, having decided to complete his studies for the sake of his four children. "I didn't want the kids saying, 'You didn't do it, so why do I need it?' They are all wanting to do things in their future that require an education," he tells PEOPLE.

>> Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's reps both officially confirmed that the couple's engagement is OFF. "Liam and Miley are completely done and broken up," one insider told Us magazine. Added another: "She wants nothing to do with him, and vice versa. It's bad."

>> And, in a move that will endear him to no-one, Kourtney Kardashian's partner Scott Disick posted a picture of a toilet roll of cash on Instagram.

