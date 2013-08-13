The week in gossip: Jen gave her eggs away, a Bieber proposal and more

It's been quite a week in celebrity land. Hey, who am I kidding? There's never a quiet week in the gossip world. But I really enjoyed how the stars managed to be so down-to-earth, fun and REAL for a change. Here are my best moments ...

>> In perhaps my favourite gossip story of the week, Jennifer Aniston gave away her eggs. Details here >>http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-jens-giving-away-her-eggs/

>> Somehow I missed Aussie celebrity chef Curtis Stone renewing his wedding vows a few weeks ago, less than two months after the first ceremony. But so, it seems, did everyone else, so I think I got away with it. He said "I do" again to Lindsay Price in Las Vegas on July 27. Details here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-curtis-stone-renews-his-vows-in-vegas/

>> Meanwhile, Fergie had another baby shower. And shared the pics on social media. See the shots here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-lea-michele-dedicates-award-to-cory/#slide2

>> Lisa Robin Kelly, who starred as Eric Forman's sister on That '70s Show for five years, died in her sleep after a long struggle with addiction.

>> We recapped Jennifer Lawrence's five most unforgettable celebrity encounters. My favourite is when Jack Nicholson tried to hit on her during an interview. It still makes me screech. See them all by clicking here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-curtis-stone-renews-his-vows-in-vegas/#slide4

>> After months of bratty behaviour, Justin Bieber has finally done something noble for a little girl with a life-threatening disease, gallantly accepting her marriage proposal. Click here to read the touching details >> http://bit.ly/17PvTfq

>> Less touchingly, pics also emerged of him pranking his Grandma while in the nude. See them here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-lea-michele-dedicates-award-to-cory/#slide5

>> And Taylor Swift fell out with Selena Gomez because of Selena's continuing and inexplicable fascination with her bratty ex. Which is a great excuse to run this awesome GIF again.

>> It also appears Taylor Swift has a sense of humour. Photos have emerged of the 'no trespassing' sign at the singer's Rhode Island mansion - and it includes a cheeky reference to her song 'I Knew You Were Trouble'. Hear that, John Mayer? Stay away ... We may just have to revise our opinion of her, she kind of rocks ...

>> Katy Perry told Tony Abbott she wouldn't vote for him in the upcoming Federal election. Click here to read why >>http://bit.ly/140ryZm

>> Prince William announced that he'd be bringing Prince George to Australia for a visit next year. More details here >> http://bit.ly/19tZC4l

>> Singer Sheryl Crow got an eyepatch after one of her sons, Wyatt, six, or Levi, three, accidentally hit her in the face with a tennis ball. She shared this pic of herself on her Instagram page with the caption: "So this is what happens when you play tennis with your kids, Someone had a good forehand!"

>> Jennifer Garner confessed to Allure magazine that she doesn't like being Ben Affleck's wife. Click here to read why >>http://bit.ly/1cNj7p1

>> Emma Roberts tried to throw her weight around cut the queue for New York's latest obsession - the cronut (a croissant/donut hybrid). But she was sent to the back of the queue (see below) at the Dominique Ansel Bakery, in Soho, and told there was absolutely no line cutting. And the bakery sold out soon after. Ha! But then a talk show host ruined it by getting her one on his show. Bah! More details here >> http://www.themotherish.com/igossip-jens-giving-away-her-eggs/#slide11

>> The shop assistant accused of racially slurring Oprah Winfrey by refusing to show her an expensive handbag has fought back. Read her feisty denial here >> http://bit.ly/17MEAau

>> Forget getting bigger feet - or boobs - Kristen Bell reckons pregnancy changed her voice too. Details here >>http://bit.ly/16Os7pD

>> Aussie actress Teresa Palmer announced she's pregnant... via Instagram ... with this cute pic.

>> Matt Damon has "broken up" with Barack Obama. He explains why here >> http://bit.ly/1cYlL9L

>> Bondi Vet's Dr Chris Brown was the one needing medical attention over the weekend after collapsing in a fun run. And he wasn't the only Chris Brown needing medical attention. Click here to read what happened >> http://www.themotherish.com/ozgossip-what-guy-sebastian-did-when-his-son-was-attacked-by-a-playground-bully/#slide2



>> Lea Michele dedicated her Teen Choice Award to late boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith. See the tear-jerking video here >> http://bit.ly/19eG8x8

>> What Mark Walhberg did when a fan mistook him for Matt Damon is SO cool. Click here to fall a little bit in love with him >>http://bit.ly/1418C8Z

>> He plays Doc Martin on TV and Martin Clunes says his nine years' experience in the role have prevented his wife undergoing a "nonsensical" operation. Martin has revealed that he stopped a surgeon taking out wife Philippa Braithwaite's appendix. Read more here >> http://www.themotherish.com/prince-george-is-coming-to-australia/#slide11