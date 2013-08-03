The week in gossip: Jen crushed, Fergie's gayby shower and Ange's sneaky move

Being an obsessed Doctor Who fan, I’m having trouble focussing on anything else today, other than the impending announcement of who will be the next Who. It’s being revealed live on the BBC on Sunday night … but there were heaps of juicy happenings during the week too. Here are my favourites …

>> There’s some sad, lonely person who gets their jollies out of “spoiling” Mamamia and iVillage tweets, they have their own Twitter account for it and everything, I think it might be their sole purpose in life … they tried to take the fun out of this item about Justin Theroux crushing Jennifer Aniston by saying it was because he’d postponed their wedding, but they got it so wrong … we weren’t talking about that. We were referring to what he did to her TOE. Read the painful details here >> http://bit.ly/17NsXBZ

>> Jen went on to reveal the lean, green eating regime she undertook for her latest role in The Millers – and what she considered a “cheat” food – a single kale chip … (hand us a Kit Kat instead, please) >> http://bit.ly/15uxB7y

>> Downton Abbey released it’s first official pics of Lady Mary’s bub, which are all the more poignant in light of what happened to poor Matthew. Check them out here and you won’t BELIEVE what the new Downton heir’s name is – we got chills >> http://bit.ly/19rDN4y

>> Fergie is set to become a mum any day now – click here to read how she celebrated her “gayby shower” (yes, you read that correctly). I’m calling it – BEST. BABY SHOWER. EVER (starring Aussie drag superstar Courtney Act!) >> http://bit.ly/15szkue

>> Katy Perry revealed she gave up alcohol for three months before posing for Vogue, That rules me out (well, not that I was in the running…) – click here for all the healthy details – http://bit.ly/11oQ0Sy

>> Katy also confessed details of the text message she sent Kristen Stewart when gossip mags reported she was shagging Robert Pattinson. Details here >> http://bit.ly/15umhZc

>> Delta Goodrem‘s ex posted this confronting selfie on social media. Is he trying to send her a see-what-you’re-missing-out-on message?

>> The editor of Redbook magazine confessed to pressuring new mums by running post-baby-body celebrity covers in the past. But she said she’d changed her tune with this latest cover (featuring Kristen Bell). I say… not so fast, missy! That’s no an anti-post-baby-body cover in my books. Details here >>http://bit.ly/11oP7t6

>> George Clooney spent his latest paycheck on WHAT?! A spy satellite?! I was shocked, awed and found myself even more attracted to him than ever (yes, it’s possible). Read his awesome confession about why he did it here >> http://bit.ly/17jN9ZT

>> Further to the wait, what? files … it was revealed that Simon Cowell is having a baby… with his friend’s wife. Well, they’re not friends anymore. In fact, they’re involved in a rather ugly court battle. Details here >> http://bit.ly/14G1LRA

>> There was widespread outrage when Kim Kardashian uploaded this photo of herself holding a newborn baby to Facebook with the caption: “Love these precious moments…” Now you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a first pic of North West … but no. The photo is reportedly Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Mason as a baby. And would therefore have been taken three whole years ago. There were over 3,500 angry comments on the photo, such as this one from Anabel Ibarra Covarrubias: “Enough kim !! We already know this is not ur baby north west !! … U want millions of dollars just to see ur baby ? C’mom … Ur baby worth that money? Cuz i dont think so !!!”

>> Two weeks after the shock death of her Glee co-star and boyfriend Cory Monteith, Lea Michele broke her silence with a post on Twitter and the poignant pic above. “Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love and support,” the actress wrote, along with a photo of the couple in happier times. “Cory will be forever in my heart.” Lea also hosted and attended a memorial service for Cory in Los Angeles, attended by their fellow Glee cast members and friends. The service was held in the studio lot where the show’s auditorium scenes are filmed.

>> Lisa Kudrow told Matthew Perry she’d do a Friends reunion in a heartbeat while being interviewed by her former co-star on Piers Morgan Tonight. Matthew admitted: “If I had a time machine, I would like to go back to 2004 and not have stopped.” Lisa agreed: “If it were up to us, you know, individually, then yes. I would keep going … We had a lot of fun.”

The pair were asked to pick their favorite moment from the show, and they both chose the same scene – where Phoebe and Chandler are about to kiss, and he admits he’s in love with Monica.

>> Angelina Jolie snuck into Australia on Wednesday for a 24-hour visit and nobody. Even more surprising is that she caught a commercial flight to Sydney from Tokyo and went unnoticed. It was only when she caught a private jet out yesterday morning that photographers started snapping.

>> Beyonce posted this cute pic on Instagram of her family's matching shoes.

>> Hugh Jackman freaked me out with this gym selfie.

>> And finally, British bookmakers have suspended betting on who the new star of Doctor Who will be because they're convinced actor Peter Capaldi has the job (below). He's best known for his role as Malcolm Tucker in British comedy The Thick of It and zombie movie World War Z. The new Doctor will be officially unveiled in a special one-off live television show on Sunday night in Britain.

Still hungry for more celebrity gossip. Get the full rundown on yesterday's gossip by clicking here >> iGossip @ iVillage.