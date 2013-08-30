The week in gossip: 5 celebrity babies, two divorces and sexy scandal

>> Meanwhile, Carmen’s big sister Ireland wrote a letter to her on her blog. She starts by saying: “There are so many things I want to tell you, though it is best that you discover those truths on your own. There are countless lessons that I want to teach you, but I have faith that you will learn a majority of them on your own journey and they will help you grow. Though, I do want to take this opportunity to share the little knowledge I do have on a few things.” Read her advice by clicking here .

>> Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Thomas Baldwin had their first child together, a baby girl. The couple returned home to their New York apartment with her on Sunday. Hilaria spread the couple’s happy news via Twitter: “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our daughter Carmen Gabriela. She is absolutely perfect. @ABFalecbaldwin @IrelandBBaldwin.”

Wow, it really was the week of the celebrity baby, with everyone from Alec Baldwin, to Fergie, Michael Buble and Jamie Lynn Siegler embracing parenthood. Congratulations all! And welcome to iVillage’s weekly gossip round-up. Here are our favourite stories of the week …

>> Josh Duhamel, 40, and Fergie, 38, welcomed their first child on Thursday, a son called Axl Jack Duhamel, weighing 7lbs 10 oz. He reportedly arrived via C-section at a Los Angeles hospital as Josh stood by his wife’s side. There’s been speculation the baby’s name was inspired by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, since Fergie is a big fan of the band. She even performed their hit Sweet Child O’ Mine at the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show.

>> Former Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 32, had a baby boy with fiance Cutter Dykstra on Wednesday. The couple named their firstborn Beau Kyle Dykstra and he weighed 8lbs 4oz. “Both mommy and baby are great!” said her rep.

>> Michael Buble became a dad this week too. The Canadian singer, 37, and his wife Luisa Lopilato, 26, welcomed a baby boy – and shared a touching family snap on Instagram. “Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Buble. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada,” Michael wrote. Look at the hair on that baby!

>> Almost two months after giving birth to baby Ace, Jessica Simpson proudly showed him off to the world on the cover of US Weekly with his big sister, Maxwell, 15 months. Jessica revealed: “With two kids, we have our hands full, but every day is a new adventure. It’s fun! I feel very at peace with being a mum.”

>> On her new talk Fox show, Kim Kardashian’s mum, Kris Jenner, showed the audience the first photo of her 2-month-old granddaughter, North West.

>> Tori Spelling showed off the pics from her daughter Stella’s 5th party, which had a garden theme and was a Pinterest field day. Check out more pics by clicking here.

>> Growing up, I was obsessed with watching Robin Williams pratfall his way through Mork & Mindy so I’m more than a little excited to hear he’s coming back to TV after a three decade absence with a new show called The Crazy Ones. The show co-stars Robin and Sarah Michelle Gellar as a father and daughter a Chicago advertising firm. And it’s already got the hallmarks of success, as it was created by TV icon David E. Kelly, the man behind Boston Legal, Ally McBeal andChicago Hope.

>> Mary Tyler Moore Show star Valerie Harper revealed back in March that she had just three months to live back due to terminal brain cancer, but she has rallied and signed to star in the next series of Dancing with the Stars. According to TMZ: “Doctors gave her roughly until June to live … but it’s already August, and we’ve learned she’s doing so well she is set to appear on the upcoming season of “Dancing,” an extremely physically-demanding reality show. We’re told Valerie and her partner Tristan have already been practicing for two days, and she’s surprisingly good. Our sources say she’s completely self-sufficient and doesn’t need any special assistance … at least so far.”

>> Gravity stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney may spend their on-screen time separated by spacesuits, but there have been many raised eyebrows about their flirty behaviour while promoting the film. The Sun newspaper published a photo of the pair from the Venice premiere of the film, saying George was “making eyes” at his co-star. Sandra told The Associated Press on Thursday: “He was not making eyes. Maybe cross-eyes, but that is about the extent of his goggle eyes.”

>> Clint Eastwood’s wife Dina confirmed to US Weekly magazine that the couple, who have been married 17 years, are separated. Eastwood’s manager was taken by surprise by the announcement. When contacted he said: “I know nothing about that.” Dina says they remain close but have been living separately for some time. A source told Us the two split more than a year ago, in June 2012. “Clint fell out of love with Dina a long time ago,” the insider said. The couple have one daughter together, 16-year-old Morgan.

>> Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are also having marriage difficulties, their rep confirmed to US magazine: “Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage.”

>> Chloe Lattanzi has confessed that being the daughter of Olivia Newton John led to a four-year spiral of cocaine and vodka binges. The 27-year-old also revealed to Woman’s Day that as a teenager she developed mental health problems, including anorexia, anxiety and depression. “Growing up I was under immense pressure being the daughter of such a famous woman,” she said. “You don’t have a normal childhood and you don’t have that space to make mistakes and find your feet, as everyone is watching you.

>> Everyone has to start somewhere and Jeff Daniels kicked off his career starring in a commercial about … diarrhea! Talk show host Jay Leno revealed the embarrassing Pepto-Bismol commercial from the ‘80s while interviewing The Newsroom star. In the commercial, Jeff says there are a “whole lotta students with diarrhea! And doctors gave our group Pepto-Bismol.” The audience loved it, giving him his first-ever standing ovation on the show. Watch the clip by clicking here.

>> Speaking of unpleasant subjects … of course, it was the week former Disney starlet Miley Cyrus took to the stage to perform her hit “We Can’t Stop”, and was then joined by Robin Thicke for a duet of his song “Blurred Lines”. However, it wasn’t the singing that got everyone talking (or staring in stunned silence). Read An Open Letter To Miley From A Concerned Mum and Has Miley Cyrus Gone Too Far This Time?

