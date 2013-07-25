The week in gossip: 2 weddings, 6 shock confessions & a royal bub

Wow, what a week! The iVillage team have been on such a high covering the royal birth. But there was plenty of Hollywood action too. Here are my favourite gossip items of the week. Enjoy!

>> Just when I thought it wasn’t possible to love Jennifer Lawrence more, she’s gone all fangirly at Comic Con after spotting her Hollywood idol, Jeff Bridges. Her reaction is so … real and sweet! Click here to watch the awesome video.

>> Marcia Cross has confessed she’s a real-life desperate housewife these days. “As the year unfolded I got to know the other mothers at the school. I first identified myself internally as a “working mother,” but after a while I realised that I was now, between the two definitions, more truthfully living the life of the “stay at home” mom. That label did not suit me or sit well with me.” Read the rest of her startlingly frank admission about life as a stay-at-home mum here >> http://bit.ly/14JmWZ1

>> Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s kids Connor and Isabella Cruise like to keep a pretty low profile … so it was pervy to see Connor post this pic of himself and his sister on holiday together on Instagram, with the caption: “Exploring the hitherto unknown world of London England #MakesNoSense.”

>> Controversial American singer Beth Ditto has married her girlfriend, Kristin Ogata, in Maui, Hawaii. “At long last, now that we have returned home and recovered from all the amazingness and had some time to bask in the afterglow, we are excited to share with you a pic or two from Beth and Kristin’s wedding,” said a post on the Facebook page of Ditto’s band, The Gossip. “So much love and appreciation to all of our family and friends who celebrated with us! And a huge thank you to Jean Paul Gaultier for the dream-come-true dress!”

>> Kylie Minogue and I were both born in 1968 – yep, the year man walked on the moon – so it’s a little chastening to see her pert derriere front-and-centre on Instagram. Cause mine don’t look nuthin’ like that.

>> After vowing he was done with Twitter for good, Alec Baldwin has returned to social media. He told Howard Stern: “The issue is, if you abandon the account you have, Twitter doesn’t allow you to lock up that account. Someone else will take your name…I’ve spoken to like, ‘Bob Twitter,’ the guy that owns Twitter. His name is actually Bob Twitterberg and I called Bob Twitterberg and I said, ‘Can I hold on to this account?’ They said no.” Riiiiigght …

>> David Beckham has stripped off – and interviewed himself! – in an ad for his David Beckham Classic fragrance. The footballer asks himself questions like: “You’ve changed the attitude of men towards grooming and cosmetics. How important is grooming to you?” And answers: “Well, David, “I think it’s important to always look after yourself whatever your age. For me it feels instinctive and I don’t wear something because of what anyone would think.” He also confesses that wife Victoria is responsible for his style transformation: “I’ve always had a liking toward clothes, but when I met Victoria, she directed me in the right way. When she tells me something doesn’t look good, I believe her. We have a connection that way.” See the ad by clicking here.



>> Josh Duhamel and Fergie are awaiting the birth of their first child, a son, and Josh has confessed he plans on rewarding his wife for her efforts in the delivery room. “Yes, I will be getting her a push present. I just don’t know quite what yet,” he’s told People magazine.

>> While all eyes were on the birth of the Royal Baby on Monday, the arrival of a Hollywood ‘royal baby’ slipped under the radar. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem welcomed their second child, a daughter, in Madrid on Monday.

>> Eeeek! Forget the meat dress and the other elaborate costumes and headdresses she’s worn throughout her career – this might just be Lady Gaga‘s most surprising outfit yet… and she’s not wearing a stitch. The pop star appears in the latest issue of V magazine completely naked – and makeup free.

>> Catherine Zeta-Jones gave a candid interview with the Sunday Telegraph confessing that her husband Michael Douglas‘ battle with throat cancer has triggered bipolar episodes that resulted in her entering rehab twice since his diagnosis in 2011. For more details click here.

>> Kelly Osbourne showed off her gorgeous engagement ring together with an equally envy-worthy manicure on Instagram. Kelly told Hello! magazine: “I designed it to look like an earring that my father wore. I used to hold my finger up to his ear when I was little and say, ‘I want a ring like that.’ Now I have one!”

>> Jesse Tyler Ferguson married his boyfriend of two years, Justin Mikita, in New York on Saturday. There were more than 200 guests, including US Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, Jesse’s co-stars Julie Bowen,Ty Burell and Eric Stonestreet, Jerry O’ Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn, and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi.

>> Heidi Klum made me gnash my teeth in jealousy and shake my head in despair as she posted YET ANOTHER topless selfie, this time while on holiday in Tahiti.

Catherine Bach thought her life was pretty close to perfect: she'd been happily married for 20 years; she had two lovely daughters, Sophia and Laura; her own jewellery line; and a huge fan following from her days playing Daisy Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series. But everything fell apart the day she walked through her front door, called for her husband, and heard a gunshot. He'd killed himself, and she still doesn't understand why. Read her tragic story by clicking here.

Bindi Irwin wants 11-year-old girls implanted with contraceptives. Read the reason why here >> http://bit.ly/1bDF0Xk She’s also celebrated her 15th birthday at Australia Zoo … cute cake pic below …

The royal round-up …

>> Such beautiful parallels (and striking differences) between Prince William and Kate‘s first appearance with their newborn son and Princess Diana striking the same pose with Prince Charles 31 years earlier. Details here >> http://bit.ly/1aH51lj

>> Prince William has revealed his pet name for Kate – “Poppet” – and it’s made us go ‘awww’. On the other hand, Prince Phillip’s nickname for the Queen just made us giggle… Get the lowdown by clicking here.

>> We loved these 10 GIFs that showed just how stoked we are about the new prince. See the other 9 here.



>> There was one Twitter account the iVillage team couldn’t take their eyes off during the royal birth. Click here to read @Queen_UK’s hilarious tweets >> http://bit.ly/130qnZp

>> In news that’s likely to strike dread in his conservative brother’s heart, Prince Harry has told reporters at an exhibition opening that his mission is to make sure little Prince George “has fun.” Going by the sort of “fun” we’ve seen Harry have over the years, that could get quite dicey as the newborn reaches his teens! Especially if this imagining of what a teen Prince George might look like is accurate …

>> Here’s one for Muppets fans … Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog have filmed a message congratulate Prince William and Kate on the birth of Prince George. Could the birth of the royal baby have inspired Miss Piggy to have her own piglets? Take a look at the video and decide by clicking here.

>> I loved this little piece of imaginary fun from British photographer Alison Jackson. According to her bio, Alison “explores the cult of celebrity – an extraordinary phenomenon of our age made possible by the wide availability of photographic images in film, press, TV, internet and the interest in publicity. See the rest of her hilarious imaginings of what life will be like behind palace walls with the new bub by clicking here.

>> I expect the Duchess of Cambridge was thrilled that the tradition of having the British Home Secretary present at royal births has been abandoned. It was once customary for the Home Secretary, as a senior member of the Cabinet, to attend royal births to ensure the new arrival was a genuine descendant of the monarch and had not an imposter smuggled in. The last time a Home Secretary attended the birth of a future monarch was for the arrival of the Queen herself in 1926 (pic above of the proud mum and bub).

