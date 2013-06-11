Fluff: The Voice final four.

1. The Voice finalists.



The Semi Finals kicked off last night with an epic coaches’ performance of Ricky Martin’s Livin La Vida Loca.

And Delta Goodrem sure shook her La Vida Loca all over the stage.

Sequins and booty shaking aside, the final four were decided from audience voting with Team Ricky’s Miss Murphy, Team Delta’s Steve Clisby, Team Seal’s Mitchell Anderson and the controversy of the night, Team Joel’s Kiyomi Vella all being sent home.

The finale will screen on Monday night and the reportedly two frontrunners to take out the title are Harrison Craig and Luke Kennedy.

3. Prince Harry saves soldier from gay hate attack. Natch.

Is there anything Prince Harry can’t do? Oh yeah, he’ll probably never be the King of England but I digress.

A gay soldier has revealed that the Royal ‘saved’ him from being beaten. Swoon.

Trooper James Wharton revealed in a book extract published by The Mail, “I think I’m about to be murdered by the infantry” to Prince Harry who was his tank commander at the time for bragging about ‘scoring’ with another male soldier.

Prince Harry reportedly said: “Right, I’m going to sort this shit out once and for all.”

“Harry climbed out of the tank and started having a go,” said Trooper Wharton.

“He wasn’t holding back. Prince Harry was sticking up for me and putting a stop to the trouble.

“I had been on track for a battering and had been rescued.”

Prince Harry told him: “I told those other lads to back the f–k off.”

Wharton had previously been hospitalised after a vicious beating by a fellow soldier in London.

5. Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before.

When one of your best friends has the fashion reputation of wearing dresses made of meat and soft toys, would you be nervous about having said friend in your bridal party?

That’s not the case for Bo who had Lady Gaga as her bridesmaid nay, Maid of Honour.

The singer flew to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for the wedding of her school friend Bo.

The 27-year old looked understated in a pale pink halterneck gown and held the bride’s white and pink bouquet, as well as her veil throughout the wedding ceremony.



7. The least watched TV pilot ever?

What do you get when you schedule a new tv show against ratings winners The Block and Sunday Night? The least watched tv pilot ever.

Reef Doctors starring Lisa McClune has reportedly notched up the worst-ever debut win just 357,000 viewers nationally last night.

The Block Sky High was the most watched with 1.3 million viewers, followed by Sunday Night with 1.133 million.

It’s another blow for Channel 10, who reportedly delayed the screening for more than six months to give it a prime Sunday 6.30pm launch slot.

In other tv related news Rebecca Gibney has confirmed Packed to the Rafters is ending.

“The cast, writers and producers have always said that we wanted to keep Rafters as one of the most-watched shows on TV,” Gibney, who plays Julie Rafter, told Tv Week.

“If we ever felt like we were losing too many cast members, we needed to end on a high. “We can say that season six winds up an aspect of the Rafter family and there is a sense of finality to it. We’ve said our goodbyes.” That sounds ominous… surely tissues will be necessary.

9. Tony awards recap.

What are the Tony Awards I hear you ask? Think of them as Broadway’s Oscars. The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre (or the Tony’s) have been awarding excellence in Jazz hands since 1947. What was special about this year’s ceremony was host Neil Patrick Harris (aka Doogie Howser) who literally jumped through hoops for the audience.

Take a look:

http://youtu.be/7BraXq07kkM

Oh, and the frocks.